The Big Picture Julian Dennison and Bronwyn James, known for their roles in Deadpool 2 and Masters of the Air respectively, join the cast of How to Train Your Dragon.

The quartet will portray the teenage friends of the main character, Hiccup, who initially fear dragons but learn to train them in the rebooted film.

The highly anticipated live-action adaptation recently began shooting under the direction of Dean DeBlois, who also helmed the original animated features.

A new round of cast members has been added to the Viking village. Universal Pictures' live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon has added four more names to the call sheet, Variety reported: Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, and Harry Trevaldwyn. The quartet is known for appearances in various high-profile projects such as Deadpool 2 and Masters of the Air.

Dennison, Howell, James, and Trevaldwyn will take on the roles of Fishlegs, Snotlout, Ruffnut, and Tuffnut in the film, which will serve as a reboot of the 2010 film of the same name from Paramount and Dreamworks. In the original film, the four characters are teenagers that initially fear dragons, but soon change their opinions after learning to train the creatures. They feature as friends of the main character, Hiccup, who will be played in the live-action film by Mason Thames. Also starring in the film are Nico Parker, who will play Hiccup's love interest Astrid; Gerard Butler, reprising his role as Hiccup's father from the animated films; and Nick Frost, joining the franchise as Gobbler the Belch.

The four new additions will have to get their training gear ready quickly, as How to Train Your Dragon recently began shooting, as revealed by director Dean DeBlois, who also helmed the three animated features. DeBlois is directing the film from a self-written script and also produces alongside Marc Platt and Adam Siegel for their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions.

Dennison and James Bring Star Power to the Cast

Dennison, a 21-year-old native of New Zealand, first made a name for himself in the aforementioned Deadpool 2, playing the troubled, fiery youth Firefirst alongside Ryan Reynolds. The standout role, which garnered critical acclaim, seemed to put him on the map, as Dennison also appeared in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. He will next be moving away from the action genre, as Dennison is slated to appear in the Kyle Mooney-directed comedy Y2K alongside Rachel Zegler, Jaeden Martel and Fred Hechinger.

James will be seen in the highly anticipated Apple TV+ war drama Masters of the Air alongside an A-list cast that includes Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, and more. The series will also give her the opportunity to learn from some legends, as it is being executive produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. James will also reunite with Platt for Universal's upcoming adaptation of the musical Wicked from director Jon Chu. She will play ShenShen in the film.

Howell appeared in the television series Bodies for Netflix and is also slated for a role in the upcoming BBC series Nightsleeper. Trevaldwyn is best known for his work in the comedy film The Bubble from director Judd Apatow and was featured on the British series Ten Percent.

How to Train Your Dragon is slated for a June 13, 2025, release in the U.S.