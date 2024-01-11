This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Nick Frost joins the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon as Gobber the Belch.

Frost joins the previously announced cast of Mason Thames, Nico Parker, and Gerard Butler.

The film is set to hit theaters on June 13, 2025, with high expectations following the success of the animated trilogy.

How To Train Your Dragon continues to move forward with its casting process, as Nick Frost has joined the live-action adaptation of the animated DreamWorks classic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Frost is set to portray Gobber the Belch, Stoick's (Gerard Butler) advisor and trusted friend. The character provides guidance to anyone who needs it, with his decades of experience on the battlefield providing him with the knowledge necessary to defeat any dragon who might dare to threaten the Isle of Berk. Frost is one of the first people confirmed to form a part of the adaptation's supporting cast, with the leads being announced a few months ago.

How To Train Your Dragon follows Hiccup (Mason Thames) as he feels insecure due to not being strong enough to be a proper Viking. But just when he thinks there's nothing else he can do to improve his situation, he runs into Toothless, a mythical Night Fury who teaches the boy that killing dragons isn't the right thing to do. While falling in love with Astrid (Nico Parker), Hiccup will try to convince the entire Isle of Berk to change their ways, after centuries of the community dedicating their lives to finding new ways to get rid of the fire-breathing creatures.

Dean DeBlois, the director of the animated How to Train Your Dragon films, will helm the project as his live-action debut, breathing new life into the story he visited for the first time more than a decade ago. The movies are based on Cressida Cowell's book of the same name, with Hiccup and Toothless successfully making the jump to the big screen in one of DreamWork's most emblematic franchises. The trilogy made over $1.5 billion at the global box office over the course of nine years, generating high expectations for the live-action debut of the beloved characters.

Nick Frost's Greatest Hits

Image via Lionsgate

Before embarking on a wild adventure in How To Train Your Dragon, Frost worked on a variety of comedy films throughout his career, most notably Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy which includes Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End. The comedian has also appeared in titles such as The World's End, The Huntsman: Winter's War, and Fighting with My Family. When it comes to television, Frost voiced small roles in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Phineas and Ferb. As Gobber the Belch, Frost will provide the leads of How to Train Your Dragon with a trustworthy ally, as the kids try to change a legacy of hunters established centuries before they were even born.

Stay tuned at Collider for more news on How to Train Your Dragon as it becomes available, it is currently expected to hit theaters on June 13, 2025. The animated original film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

