Dean DeBlois, writer, and co-director of the animated version, is returning to write and direct the live-action remake.

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon will center around Hiccup and Toothless as a remake of the DreamWorks animated movie.

After starring in last year's The Fall of the House of Usher, Ruth Codd is set to join the live-action version of How To Train Your Dragon, according to THR. The performer will step into the shoes of Phlegma, a Viking who lives in the same village as Hiccup (Mason Thames) and Astrid (Nico Parker). The role was voiced by Ashley Jensen, in the animated feature more than a decade before the live-action version premieres in theaters on June 13, 2025.

Just like the animated feature did, the premise of the upcoming How To Train Your Dragon will center around Hiccup, Stoick the Vast's (Gerard Butler) son who doesn't seem to enjoy being a Viking. But when the young man runs into Toothless, a fierce Night Fury dragon, his life changes forever. Hiccup and Toothless become really good friends, and their bond is meant to show the Vikings that dragons shouldn't be hunted for sport. Dean DeBlois, who wrote and co-directed the animated adaptation of Cressida Cowell's characters, is coming back to write and direct the live-action project.

How To Train Your Dragon is currently in production, with Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, and Harry Trevaldwyn also taking up roles in the live-action cast. While it's rare for a DreamWorks Animation title to make the jump to live-action, the success Disney has enjoyed with the new iterations of their animated classics was likely more than enough to convince the studio to bring the Isle of Berk to life in a new format. The live-action comes alongside the announcement of a How to Train Your Dragon land coming to Universal's new Orlando, FL-based theme park, Epic Universe which is set to open in 2025.

Who Is Ruth Codd?

Before she found herself involved in projects such as How To Train Your Dragon and The Midnight Club, Codd was a professional make-up artist who eventually transitioned into a successful career on TikTok. After casting her in The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan made her a regular in the Flanaverse by having her star as Juno Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Her character plays a key role in the family dynamics of the series and the show's overall plot revolving around a pharmaceutical empire. Codd is ready to continue her recent streak of success with her role in How To Train Your Dragon.

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon will be flying into theaters next summer on June 13, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates. The original animated feature is available on Prime Video.

