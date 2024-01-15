The Big Picture The live-action How To Train Your Dragon reboot begins production, with cameras rolling on Hiccup's new journey.

Gerard Butler returns as Stoick, Hiccup's father, in the live-action project. Nick Frost recently joined the cast as Gobber the Belch.

The premiere date is set for June 13, 2025.

Production has begun on the live-action reboot of How To Train Your Dragon, according to the filmmaker in charge of the project, Dean DeBlois. The director shared the news through his Instagram account, letting audiences know that cameras began rolling on the new iteration of Hiccup's (Mason Thames) journey. The movie is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters in the United States on June 13, 2025, breathing new life into the story that first originated in Cresida Cowell's books. Hiccup will learn how to take flight with Toothless once again, in a new version of the DreamWorks Animation classic directed by the same person who helmed the original.

How To Train Your Dragon will follow the same premise as the animated film, with Hiccup feeling insecure because he doesn't fit within the Berk lifestyle. Gerard Butler, who voiced Hiccup's father in the animated movie, will return to portray Stoick in the live-action project. As Hiccup explores his complicated relationship with his father, he'll try to make Astrid (Nico Parker) fall in love with him, setting the stage for the unpredictable adventures the pair fly through.

Nick Frost, famous for his roles in Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, was recently cast as Gobber the Belch in How To Train Your Dragon. The character is Stoick's close friend and advisor, with decades of battling dragons giving him an impressive amount of knowledge regarding the creatures. However, the community's desire to hunt dragons will clash with Hiccup's new ideology, with Stoick's son wanting to befriend the creatures after running into Toothless. Hiccup will need to find a way to convince his peers that dragons can be their allies, instead of their prey.

The Isle of Berk Continues to Expand in 'How to Train Your Dragon'

The original How To Train Your Dragon was successful enough for DreamWorks to produce two sequels. The trilogy earned a combined $1.6 billion at the global box office over a decade. In addition to the theatrical releases, DreamWorks has worked with Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock to launch various television series set in the world of the movies. Next year's live-action adaptation is yet another expansion of the franchise that began back in 2010 when Hiccup and Toothless' friendship began on the big screen.

How To Train Your Dragon premieres in theaters in the United States on June 13, 2025. The original How To Train Your Dragon is available for streaming on Netflix. Check out DeBlois' post below.

