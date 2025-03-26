Less than three months remain until Hiccup and Toothless take flight once again with the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake. To celebrate, Funko is preparing a new line of Pop! figures for the occasion that represent the new versions of Hiccup and Astrid, played by Mason Thames and Nico Parker, as well as the lovable Night Fury. All three are available to pre-order now ahead of their arrival in May, but the pop culture brand also teased another Toothless figure specifically based on the DreamWorks animated spinoff series Dragons that will be coming soon exclusively to Target. The whole collection will ship out just in time for the new film to hit theaters on June 13.

Hiccup and Astrid are brought to life in the figures with the same outfits seen in the official promos for the upcoming live-action feature from the original animated films' director Dean DeBlois. That also means Astrid comes equipped with her trusty battleaxe and is ready to fight. Both items stand at roughly 3 3/4 inches tall and retail for $11.99, but Toothless gets the deluxe treatment as the series's iconic mascot. He's perched majestically on top of a rock with his green eyes staring out of the box, coming in at around 5 inches tall and setting fans back $29.99 to purchase. While his gaze is more fierce than friendly, the Dragons variant of Hiccup's constant companion is all smiles with his harness on. More information about that figure will come closer to its release.

'How to Train Your Dragon' Offers an "Expanded" and Darker Live-Action Story