An animated classic is about to make the jump to live-action, and Empire Magazine has just released the first look at one of the most anticipated blockbusters of next year. How to Train Your Dragon will introduce Hiccup's (Mason Thames) journey to a new generation of fans. The animated adventure that soared across the big screen around fifteen years ago will return with style. Just like the previous installments produced by DreamWorks, How to Train Your Dragon will be based on the books written by Cressida Cowell. And it all starts with a young man who doesn't know his place in the world.

How to Train Your Dragon follows the story of Hiccup, the son of the community's leader, Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler). Growing up alongside Vikings means that Hiccup has been raised with the sole purpose of him proving one day that he's a strong man capable of killing dragons. But after running into an elusive Night Fury, the young man will learn that these creatures aren't here to harm humans. How to Train Your Dragon is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 13, 2025. The movie will go up against titles such as Elio and Superman at the box office.

Dean DeBlois directed the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon. The filmmaker has been involved with the franchise since the first installment was released. The original adaptation featured Jay Baruchel and the voice of Hiccup and America Ferrera as the voice of Astrid, the lead character's charismatic friend and eventual love interest. With $494 million at the box office, the animated How to Train Your Dragon marked the beginning of a trilogy that would also lead to several animated series and even theme park rides.

The Cast of 'How To Train Your Dragon'

In order to bring the story of How to Train Your Dragon to a live-action setting, Universal Pictures recruited several talented performers. Nico Parker will step into the shoes of Astrid in this iteration of the legend. Parker was recently seen as Sarah in The Last of Us, the successful television adaptation of the popular video game. Nick Frost, Julian Dennison and Ruth Codd have also been cast in the project. The stage has been set for Hiccup and Toothless to fly across the big screen once again.

You can check out the first image from How to Train Your Dragon above, before the movie premieres in theaters on June 13, 2025: