Fans of How to Train Your Dragon have been eagerly awaiting the live-action adaptation of the treasured animated series, and according to Nick Frost, who plays the lovable Gobber the Belch in the film, they can allow themselves to be excited, knowing they won't be let down. Speaking at Fantastic Fest for Get Away with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Frost explained why the magical stories from the pen of Cressida Cowell, would be just as special in live-action as they were in animation.

The How to Train Your Dragon series, set in the mythical Viking village of Berk, follows the adventures of young Hiccup and his dragon companion Toothless as they navigate a world filled with danger, discovery, and, unsurprisingly, dragons, and the films have been universally acclaimed. Hiccup is voiced by Jay Baruchel in the animated movies, but with this being live-action, some roles need to be recast. Hiccup will now be played by Mason Thames, best known for his role in The Black Phone. Frost couldn't praise the youngster enough when asked about working with the rising star.

“Even not when we're shooting, just watching him, watching how his body works is so weird and funny, and he has funny bones and he's lovely. I got to meet his family a lot and they're all lovely, and you can see why he's as grounded as he is when you see where he comes from,” Frost said, praising Thames’ talent. He added, “We had a lot of scenes together, and there wasn't one thing that I did during a scene that was unscripted that ruffled him at all. He just loved it. He loved to improvise. We loved to improvise together. I was like, 'Hey, why don't we try this?' And he’d be like, 'Yeah, let's do it!'"

Continuity Will Help 'How to Train Your Dragon'

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise has been a massive success, with three critically acclaimed animated films, TV series, and millions of fans worldwide, and Dean DeBlois is the key creative talent behind the scenes in bringing the movies to life. It should, therefore, please fans to know that DeBlois is back to direct the live-action version, and Frost couldn't be happier to have him behind the camera, as he revealed when asked about working with the filmmaker, whom Nemiroff posed "This couldn't have been done without him."

"100% agree. He's just f*cking lovely. He's funny, he's clever, and he's smart, and you're just like, 'Okay, he's got it. Relax. Don't worry about it. Just learn your lines and have fun.' It's so nice knowing that someone's just got you. Also, he'd come along sometimes, and he’d be like, 'You want a drink? You alright?' You’d be like, 'I'm fine. Don't worry about me.' He worries and he cares about everyone."

How To Train Your Dragon will fly into theaters on June 13, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and the rest of Nemiroff's conversation with Frost.

