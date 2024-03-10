The Big Picture The live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake is expected to complete filming in May.

Star Julian Dennison raves about the project, emphasizing the team's commitment to staying true to the original.

How to Train Your Dragon is slated for a theatrical release on June 13 2025.

Next summer, audiences will once again be taking a "test drive" with Toothless and Hiccup, as the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon soars into cinemas. And the good news? Filming is almost complete, according to one of its stars, Julian Dennison. Dennison, speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub at SXSW 2024, where he was promoting his latest film, Y2K — in which he appears alongside Rachel Zegler — couldn't hide his excitement at being part of the film.

The remake is helmed by Dean DeBlois, who also took charge of the original animated features, which brought a sigh of relief to the fans of the franchise around the world. Dennison was able to confirm that DeBlois was taking a very hands-on, protective approach in ensuring that the sanctity of the original story was protected in every way while he was looking after things.

"I can't tell you anything or I'll die. So, [laughs] no, but it's great. I think there's a lot of— we're making something that people love, like, really love," enthused Dennison. He went on to say:

"I loved them growing up as a kid. And already there's been a lot of stuff, you know, when the casting comes out and there's different opinions, and people love the show and they want to make sure it's great, or they love the film. So it's really great. And Dean who's [the] director [of] all the films. They're doing a good job, they're making sure it's done well. There's a lot of heart, there's a lot of feeling and there's been a lot of conversations on set where they're like, 'Do we do this?' And people have said 'No, because the audience won't like it' and they've changed it, and they've done it. So they're really staying true to what it is. So, I'm excited to see it. Yeah, it's great."

When Does 'How to Train Your Dragon' Finish Shooting?

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Meanwhile, Dennison confirmed that the shoot was progressing at an impressive pace, with filming expected to conclude before the summer months hit. With a 2025 release date on the schedule, the prompt work being done will surely provide a boost to Universal as they prepare what will undoubtedly be a very robust marketing strategy for one of their most valuable intellectual properties. Dennison said:

"I wrap in about two months. I think we wrap in May. We've been going for quite a long time, so they're taking their time to make sure it's done well. So, yeah, it's exciting. A lot of practical sets, so it's not like we're standing in front of a blue screen. We're there in these big buildings. They've built the arena. They've done their job properly."

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon will be flying into theaters next summer on June 13, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and look for more SXSW coverage soon.

Rent or Buy on Prime Video