The live-action version of the beloved animated film How to Train Your Dragon has just released a new still for the upcoming 2025 release and, just as the trailer did before this, the newly released snapshot highlights the attention to detail that has gone into bringing the fantasy world of Berk to life.

The newly released image from USA Today features Mason Thames as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, the awkward son of Stoick the Vast (Gerad Butler), holding his horned head armor in one hand and a weapon in the other, along with Astrid Hofferson (Nico Parker), who is likely going to be Hiccup's love interest and fellow student in dragon-fighting training, just like the animated films. The still is set against a rugged Viking settlement, and shows the attention to detail that has been put in production — the red-and-silver armor of the girl with braided hair and their axes — it’s looking majestic, to say the least.

The image exudes the same exact spirit of adventure and friendship the animated counterpart and the franchise is famous for. We saw Gerard Butler playing Hiccup’s dad and the Chieftain of Berk in the trailer, and now that this particular image is out, it’s clear that director Dean DeBlois remains committed to honoring the vibe of the original animated films, even in live-action. After One Piece, this is easily and arguably one of the most highly-anticipated animated to live-action adaptations!

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Will Be Coming to Theaters in June

Image via USA Today

The film is slated for a release on June 13, 2025, and DeBlois, who steered the animated trilogy to great acclaim, is acting as both the director and the producer of the film. It’s not yet clear if the live-action version is going to be a ditto copy of the animated film or whether they’ll be following the exact timelines that the animated films did. However, it’s clear that this live-action remake reimagines the tale of a Viking youth named Hiccup and his bond with a Night Fury dragon named Toothless. The film brings back John Powell’s iconic score, as well as Butler reprising his beloved role as Stoick the Vast.

Along with Thames, Parker, and Butler, the cast also features Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, and others joining in key supporting roles. Most of the film was shot in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with the production utilizing extensive practical sets so they’re able to shoot all the iconic scenes from the animated film frame-by-frame.

How to Train Your Dragon will be released all over the US on June 13, 2025, including on 3D and IMAX screens. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

Watch on Max