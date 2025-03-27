New posters from the upcoming live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon have been released. The highly-anticipated movie will allow audiences to enjoy a new version of Hiccup's (Mason Thames) journey. The new posters from the summer blockbuster feature some of the riders from Berk and their loyal dragons taking flight. In a packed summer season that will include productions such as Jurassic World: Rebirth and Superman, How to Train Your Dragon will attempt to leave its mark on the global box office. A friendship that caught the hearts of the audiences will soar through the big screen once again.

How to Train Your Dragon will tell the story of Hiccup, a young Viking who constantly disappoints his father, Chieftain Stoick (Gerard Butler), because he doesn't share his community's violent nature. Everything will change once Hiccup crosses paths with Toothless. The fearsome Night Fury dragon will prove to be an adorable companion once Hiccup proves he won't represent a threat to him. How to Train Your Dragon will also feature Nico Parker as Astrid, Nick Frost as Gobber the Belch and Julian Dennison as Fishlegs Ingerman. Parker recently stole the spotlight on television, thanks to her performance in The Last of Us.

How to Train Your Dragon will be based on the animated movie of the same name, which took inspiration from the series of books created by Cressida Cowell. More than a decade before Universal Pictures decided to produce a live-action remake of this timeless story, the animated movie became successful for DreamWorks to create a franchise based around Hiccup's journey. Two more How to Train Your Dragon movies were released in theaters, with the second installment of the franchise earning more than $600 million at the global box office.

Who Directed the Live-Action Remake?

Universal Pictures recruited Dean DeBlois to helm the new version of How to Train Your Dragon. The filmmaker has been involved with the franchise since the development of the first animated movie. DeBlois has directed every film in the series, making it evident to see why the studio trusted him to tackle the live-action iteration of Hiccup's life. DeBlois also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon. The stage has been set for Hiccup and Toothless to make viewers fall in love with their journey once again.

How to Train Your Dragon premieres in theaters on June 13, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.