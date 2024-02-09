The Big Picture How to Train Your Dragon 's live-action reboot has entered production, with actors Mason Thames and Nico Parker confirmed as the stars.

The film is being shot off the coast of Northern Ireland.

Thames will take on the role of Hiccup, while Parker will portray Astrid.

How to Train Your Dragon's live-action reboot is now officially in production and we've been given a first look at the two stars of the film together on location thanks to a post by actor Mason Thames on his Instagram story. Thames shared an image hugging his co-star Nico Parker off the coast of Northern Ireland, where the film is set to film, while wishing her well on the launch of her new movie Suncoast, which opens tomorrow. Thames will play the role of Hiccup, while Parker is taking on the role of Astrid, his romantic interest in the story.

The How to Train Your Dragon film franchise is based on a series of books written by Cressida Cowell. It consists of twelve main books and several additional stories and related works. These books tell the adventures of a young Viking boy named Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, his dragon Toothless, and their friends in the Viking village of Berk.

The film will adopt a similar storyline to the animated movie, focusing on Hiccup's struggles to conform to the lifestyle of Berk and his feelings of inadequacy. Gerard Butler, the original voice of Hiccup's father in the animation, will reprise his role as Stoick in the live-action adaptation. As Hiccup navigates his complex relationship with his father, he also aims to win the affection of Astrid, paving the way for the duo's thrilling escapades alongside his beloved adopted dragon, Toothless.

Nico Parker Wants to Make Fans Proud

Speaking with Collider's Christina Radish last month, Parker admitted anxiety about taking on a project that was so significant to many people, but that the excitement outweighed that feeling, as she wanted to do her utmost to make the fans of the franchise proud.

"I’m nervous about all of it because I care about it so much and everyone cares about it so much, and I just so would love to make everyone proud," Parker admitted. "I’m constantly nervous about it. But to me, there was no reason to not do it. It’s being made with such brilliant people and everyone’s so talented and everyone cares about it so deeply. After I spoke to Dean [DeBlois], the director who also made the animated movies, I was just like, how could anyone not want to be involved in it? It’s amazing. It’s stressful, but I’m very, very excited for it to be finished and out into the world and everyone can experience it."

Parker added that, while the film would be inspired by the animated films that came before it, it would also stand on its own two feet and feel like an entirely unique proposition.

"I think it’s very much its own thing, but I’d like to think so much of that magic is also prevalent in this one. But I think it’s its own film and it’s its own interpretation and everyone has their own version of a character. It’s important not to get too wrapped up, especially because the animated ones are so brilliant. It’s like, let’s not try and just do a play by play of that. And if anyone wants that, they can watch the animated ones. I think it’ll be wonderful, and if it isn’t, I’m having a wonderful time making it anyway. I’ll think it’s wonderful, no matter what."

How to Train Your Dragon is slated for a June 13, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for our full interview with Nico Parker, coming up soon. The original animated film is streaming now on Prime Video. Check out the image ​​​​​​​including Thames' full message below:

