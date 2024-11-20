The How to Train Your Dragon franchise has touched the hearts of audiences with its original trilogy of films under the guidance of Dean DeBlois, and now, the live-action remake will look to do the same all over again with the same creative at the helm. A new sneak peek at the hotly-anticipated return of Hiccup and Toothless walks with DeBlois through the recreation of the Isles of Berk and the thrilling adventure within it. With footage of the film as a backdrop, it also sees the director exploring why he wanted to return for the remake and his mindset behind what these films mean to everyone who sees them. Mason Thames and Nico Parker also get the spotlight in the video, as they face the daunting task of bringing Hiccup and Astrid to life as never seen before.

For DeBlois, the choice to direct How to Train Your Dragon in live-action was an easy one as it gave him an opportunity to helm a live-action film while returning to a world that he missed. The third and final film hit theaters in 2019 and, since then, he's missed the days of drawing out scenes in the Isles of Berk and creating a spectacle for all ages. His goal is to recapture the magic with the remake and once again deliver the "wish-fulfilling" tale of a boy befriending a dragon and finding his voice in a world that merely sees the creatures as beasts to be slaughtered. From Toothless towering next to Thames to the dragons' fiery breath and the idyllic, imposing landscape of the isles, there at least appears to be no shortage of visual splendor to DeBlois's revisit of his beloved franchise.

Some of the writer-director's highest praise was saved for Thames and Parker, whom he says stood out among all the rest in terms of capturing the personalities of Hiccup and Astrid. Known for performances in The Black Phone and The Last of Us respectively, the young stars have already proven themselves as standout talents, though they'll have some high-profile company too. Deblois is especially excited for Gerard Butler to leap out of the animated film and reprise his role as Hiccup's father Stoic the Vast, bringing high energy to a part that he helped co-create. Also set to join them are Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Ruth Codd, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Bronwyn James, among others.

DeBlois's Return Helps Maintain Continuity With the 'How to Train Your Dragon' Remake

Though DeBlois is also known for co-writing and co-directing Lilo & Stitch, the How to Train Your Dragon series is uniquely his under DreamWorks, making it all the better that he's the one at the wheel once more. The cast seemed to appreciate having him as a director as well. Parker previously described how DeBlois made the production something that everyone wanted to be a part of, helping her get over her nervousness at taking on such a beloved character. More recently, Frost spoke to Collider's Perri Nemiroff and cited the director's involvement as a key reason to believe in the film's potential. He added:

"He's just f*cking lovely. He's funny, he's clever, and he's smart, and you're just like, 'Okay, he's got it. Relax. Don't worry about it. Just learn your lines and have fun.' It's so nice knowing that someone's just got you. Also, he'd come along sometimes, and he’d be like, 'You want a drink? You alright?' You’d be like, 'I'm fine. Don't worry about me.' He worries and he cares about everyone."

The How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake arrives in theaters on June 13. Check out the new sneak peek in the player above.