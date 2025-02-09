This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Big games, big dragons. We've just seen the Big Game spot for Dreamworks' How to Train Your Dragon, and the live action remake of that beloved animated classic looks magnificent. Mason Thames is the main man in the trailer as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III as well as his best buddy, Toothless the Night Fury. The 30-second teaser gives us our first proper look at Nico Parker's Astrid, and her viking braids are tremendous. In essence, it's just a slightly longer look at the shot-for-shot remake of the iconic scene when Hiccup first meets Toothless. Sometimes, we bemoan when live action films don't stray very far from their animated counterparts, but this scene is so famous that there's only really one way you could do it. We've also seen a few more shots of the host of dragons taking to the misty skies around the island of Berk, and big Gerard Butler is there too as Stoick the Vast.

Alongside Thames, Butler and Parker, the movie will also feature Deadpool 2 veteran Julian Dennison, with Skeleton Crew star Nick Frost starring as Gobber. Other names attached to star in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie include Gabriel Howell, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Vodd, Murray McArthur, Samuel Johnson, and Nick Cornwall.

The Live Action 'How to Train Your Dragon' Will Me "More Scary"

Butler recently spoke with The Direct, and explained that the movie would be scarier than the animated counterpart, by virtue of being able to portray things more realistically in live action. Butler also described the "goosebumps" he felt at watching the film.

"I just saw a rough cut. So there really were maybe 20% special effects done. And I get goosebumps when I think about it. It was so amazing and so powerful. And then you see parts of it where they are closer to being done, and your jaw just drops. And the best way for me to describe it is, I made three of those movies over many years, and I always wondered, I love the animated movies, but I always wondered, 'God, what if this was real? What if we were really there, real people, real dragons?' And we had a chance to do that, to make it real. And I think that is one of the main differences.

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie will hit theaters on June 13. Check out the big game spot above.