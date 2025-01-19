This summer sees the release of one of the year's most intriguing prospects, in the shape of How to Train Your Dragon, the live-action adaptation of the beloved Cressida Cowell novel. The film sees Gerard Butler reprising his role from the animated films — all of which were critically acclaimed upon their release in the last decade — as Stoick the Vast. DreamWorks has just released a new trailer for the film that gives us another look at Butler in full Viking regalia.

Butler plays the father of Mason Thames' Hiccup, who is sent out to try and prove his worth by killing a dragon, but when he encounters one in the wild, he can't bring himself to do so, setting the stage for one of the most emotionally beautiful and sweeping stories in family entertainment. The trailer does feature a lot of footage we've already seen before, but it also includes some voiceover from Butler's Stoick the Vast that gives us some more added context as to the weight of expectation placed upon Thames' Hiccup. And of course, we also get another look at the absolutely gorgeous depiction of Toothless, who is obviously going to be the star of this movie. Just look at those eyes.

Gerard Butler Was Fascinated By Becoming a Viking for 'How To Train Your Dragon'

Butler is one of the few actors from the original How to Train Your Dragon animated trilogy to return for the upcoming live-action adaptation. While promoting his latest film Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Butler spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what it’s been like to bring Stoick to life in a whole new way. He admitted that some aspects of the role, particularly the physical transformation, have been challenging. “No! It was like five pieces of hell. Hours every day and then another hour just to get into the costume,” Butler joked about the extensive hair and makeup process. He explained to Collider's Maggie Lovitt last month that the costume actually worked in his favor, keeping him warm in the chilly filming locations, "I was, in the middle of the coldest day, soaking wet from sweat inside because it was like a furnace in there,” he laughed.

Despite the difficulties, Butler couldn’t help but praise the adaptation, sharing how immersive the experience has been compared to the animated films. “I'd always wondered making those movies, you know, seeing the animated version, 'What would it be like to actually have to be that size? To be that character and to live?' Because, for me, one of the great things about being an actor is you get to live in those other worlds, but you don't when it's animated. But now they've made the live-action, and suddenly you're in those arenas, and you're in that Viking village.”