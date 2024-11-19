The delightful first teaser for the live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon has just been released and it's got the goosebumps going just hearing that iconic music once again. The film — directed by Dean DeBlois — for those unaware, follows Hiccup, a young Viking in a dragon-hunting village, who befriends a wounded dragon, Toothless, who is brought to life in beautiful fashion in the trailer. Together, they challenge their world’s views on dragons, uncovering their misunderstood nature. The brief tease shows us Hiccup and Toothless' first encounter, which is almost shot for shot from the animated film but why change a classic? We also hear that majestic John Powell score again.

The film stars Mason Thames (The Black Phone) as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III. Nico Parker (The Last of Us, Dumbo) plays Astrid Hofferson. Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead) takes on the role of Gobber the Belch. Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Deadpool 2) plays Snotlout Jorgenson. Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club, The Fall of the House of Usher) is Ruffnut Thorston and Gerard Butler (300, Olympus Has Fallen) reprises his role as Stoick the Vast from the animated films.

Gerard Butler Went Full Viking For The Live-Action Remake

Butler recently spoke with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt for The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland and went into hilarious detail about how much he suffered in the brisk Northern Irish winter weather while filming the movie, admitting: “Yes, it was very cold and kind of miserable because we went at the worst time. It was December, or really starting in January.”

Butler also explained that his costume, which we see in all its glorious detail in the trailer, added a difficult and unexpected challenge as it weighed over 90 pounds when it was fully geared up.

“I had seven layers, thick layers, and a thick beard, and then I had a kind of bearskin or wolfskin over it. It was heavy as shit. When I had my sword and my shield and the helmet, which was heavy, and all those layers with the clasps that went around, it was 90 pounds, my costume. I was, in the middle of the coldest day, soaking wet from sweat inside because it was like a furnace in there. So, I guess I had the benefit of— I was rarely cold while everybody else was. My beard's coming off because of the sweat. You gotta stick it back down. My eyebrows were coming off. I had to stick it down because I was sweating so much.”

How To Train Your Dragon will fly into theaters on June 13, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and check out the stunning first trailer above.