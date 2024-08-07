The Big Picture How to Train Your Dragon is the #5 most popular movie on Max, beating out other top flicks.

The film boasts a nearly perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a star-studded cast and crew.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch How to Train Your Dragon on Max.

One of the highest-rated animated movies of all time is finding extraordinary success on Max now 14 years after its release. How to Train Your Dragon, the 2010 animated fantasy story starring Gerard Butler and America Ferrara, has crept into the top 10 on Max, landing at the #5 spot. The movie falls just short of the RDJ-led Sherlock Holmes which has also found success, but beats out other flicks such as Rio and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is still hanging in the Max top 10 despite premiering on the platform several months ago. In addition to Ferrara and Butler, How to Train Your Dragon also stars Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel, Kristen Wiig, and David Tennant. The film currently sits at a nearly flawless rating of 99% from critics and 91% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The script for How to Train Your Dragon was penned by William Davies, Dean DeBlois, and Chris Sanders, which is based on the book by Cressida Cowell. Marc Hyman and Adam F. Goldberg are also listed as uncredited writers with screenplay contributions. Scribes Sanders and DeBlois also directed the film, with DeBlois along returning to direct the sequel in 2014. Sanders has only directed two films since helming How to Train Your Dragon, sitting in the director's chair for The Croods (2013) and The Call of the Wild (2020). However, Sanders is credited as a writer on several of the most iconic animated Disney movies of all-time, such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Mulan, and Lilo & Stitch.

What Are the Best TV Shows to Watch on Max?

Close

The most popular show on Max which has been topping the charts for the better part of two months now is House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spin-off showcasing the downfall of House Targaryen. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is also in the top 10, along with the HBO original Hard Knocks series, showing the training camps for the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants. Other shows rounding out the Max top 10 series are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, In the Eye of the Storm, and also Fatal Affairs and Forbidden Love.

How to Train Your Dragon is currently the #5 most popular movie on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch How to Train Your Dragon on Max.

WATCH ON MAX