Nico Parker enjoyed something of a major breakthrough last year in HBO's The Last of Us, playing Sarah, the daughter of Pedro Pascal's Joel Miller. Sarah plays a pivotal, and tragic role in the pilot episode of the series, and Parker's performance was widely praised. She was able to parlay that critical acclaim into increased attention, leading to her landing the role of Astrid in Dreamworks' highly-anticipated How to Train Your Dragon live-action reboot.

While speaking with Collider's Christina Radish for Suncoast — in which she stars opposite Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney, and will open in theaters on February 2, before hitting Hulu on February 9 — the actress was asked about her role in the beloved fantasy series. Parker explained her excitement, but also her nerves, at taking on the project due to the special place it holds in the hearts of those who have loved and grown up with the series.

"I’m nervous about all of it because I care about it so much and everyone cares about it so much, and I just so would love to make everyone proud," Parker admitted. "I’m constantly nervous about it. But to me, there was no reason to not do it. It’s being made with such brilliant people and everyone’s so talented and everyone cares about it so deeply. After I spoke to Dean [DeBlois], the director who also made the animated movies, I was just like, how could anyone not want to be involved in it? It’s amazing. It’s stressful, but I’m very, very excited for it to be finished and out into the world and everyone can experience it."

Parker Believes the 'How to Train Your Dragon' Remake Will Be "Wonderful"

Radish then asked Parker what fans could expect from the film, with the animated franchise naturally having its own very distinct look, feel, and vibe. Parker proffered that the film felt like its own living, breathing entity, but added that she felt the "magic" of those animated films was still very much evident, and that she truly believed it would be "wonderful." She explained:

"I think it’s very much its own thing, but I’d like to think so much of that magic is also prevalent in this one. But I think it’s its own film and it’s its own interpretation and everyone has their own version of a character. It’s important not to get too wrapped up, especially because the animated ones are so brilliant. It’s like, let’s not try and just do a play by play of that. And if anyone wants that, they can watch the animated ones. I think it’ll be wonderful, and if it isn’t, I’m having a wonderful time making it anyway. I’ll think it’s wonderful, no matter what."

How to Train Your Dragon is slated for a June 13, 2025 release in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for updates, and don't miss our full conversation with Parker. You can stream the original animated feature on Netflix.

