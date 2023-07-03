How to Train Your Dragon has become a phenomenon with fans falling in love with Toothless and Hiccup on their adventures. Now, you can bring the magic of dragons to your home with brand-new Sideshow figures! Inspired by the third film in the franchise, the new figure for Toothless is "beautifully rendered with textured scale details and a jet-black body highlighted with subtle blue accents. Toothless sports his new black prosthetic tailfin and stands on a semi-translucent base designed to capture the crystalline caverns of the Hidden World, a massive utopia for all of dragonkind."

Worried your Toothless figure would be alone? Don't be! A Light Fury figure is also being released! And just in time for fans to get excited to meet a whole bunch of dragons in the new live-action adaptation of the beloved animated franchise. The Light Fury figure is "elegantly depicted in a statue painted with a pearlescent white sheen and blue accents to capture her dazzling appearance. She perches on a pink quartz-like base surrounded by colorful plant life, which beautifully complements the Toothless statue."

But wait, there's more! As if Toothless and Light Fury weren't cute enough, fans can also bring home Dart, Pouncer, and Ruffrunner in an adorable new statue that has the three playing with each other. The figure of all three "exudes the playful spirit of the three baby dragons. Known as the Night Lights, the tiny trio of dragons are shown tumbling over one another on a blue rocky cavern base with colorful flora elements. Adorable on their own, they also pair perfectly with the Toothless and Light Fury statues to create a sweet family display."

The Beauty of How to Train Your Dragon

There are few franchises quite like How to Train Your Dragon and the beloved status these movies (and shows) have garnered from fans. Maybe it is because Toothless and Hiccup finding each other has just meant so much to us but these figures show how deep the love for the franchise as a whole goes. And they're perfect to add to your collection before the live-action adaptation comes out. All three figures are currently available on Sideshow.com with the Dart, Pouncer, and Ruffrunner figure coming in at $250 and Light Fury at $281.25. The big ticket item is our favorite dragon Toothless coming in at $375, but your collection wouldn't be complete without him. This is perfect for all fans of How to Train Your Dragon and all the collectors out there!