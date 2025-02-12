Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for their live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon. Hiccup (Mason Thames) is ready to show his community a valuable lesson about friendship thanks to his bond with Toothless. With the remake only a few months away from release, Universal Pictures is reminding audiences why they love Hiccup's story so much. Dean DeBlois returns to direct the story he has worked on for the majority of his career. The filmmaker was a crucial part of the development of the animated movies that brought Cressida Cowell's characters from the page to the screen.

The new trailer for How To Train Your Dragon introduces Hiccup with the same problem he had in the animated adaptation released more than a decade ago. Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler) is a very respected Viking ruler. Unfortunately for Hiccup, his father appears to be more confident and stronger than he is. But when Hiccup befriends an unpredictable Night Fury dragon, the young man will be able to make a statement in order to show that violence isn't the answer. A civilization that has based its personality on hunting dragon will find a new lifestyle in How To Train Your Dragon.

The live-action version of How To Train Your Dragon will feature Nico Parker portraying Astrid Hofferson. The actress gained popularity when she portrayed the young Sarah Miller in the first episodes of The Last of Us. Astrid will prove to be a trustworthy ally for Hiccup, with the pair finding themselves involved in a romantic relationship over the course of the animated franchise. The cast of How To Train Your Dragon will also include Nick Frost as Gobber the Belch, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs Ingerman and Ruth Codd as Phlegma. Frost was recently heard as the voice of SM-33 in the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew television series.

The Franchise Continues

How To Train Your Dragon will allow Hiccup and Toothless to return to the big screen after DreamWorks Animation turned Cressida Cowell's story into a global box office hit. The success of the first installment led to the development of two animated theatrical sequels and several television series for streaming platforms such as Netflix and Peacock. Universal Pictures is also hoping to light up the summer box office with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth. But if How To Train Your Dragon proves to be a ticket sales success, could Hiccup and Toothless' journey continue on the big screen? Only time will tell.

How To Train Your Dragon premieres in theaters in the United States on June 13.