Movies Anywhere is the premiere digital locker for your movies and has one of the easiest-to-use interfaces and most helpful guides to what movies are on sale and from where (full confession: I bought marginal Wesley Snipes/Woody Harrelson action comedy Money Train while writing this – for the low, low price of $4.99). And the new Screen Pass feature, which allows you to share your love of movies by giving access to a movie from your collection with friends who have the service (which is absolutely free) makes it an even more essential asset in these uncertain times – and far beyond.

First off, a shorthand on what Movies Anywhere is, exactly. As mentioned above, it’s a digital locker system. You can connect your Movies Anywhere account to a number of providers of digital movies – Vudu, Fandango Now, Prime Video or Microsoft – and have all of those purchases rest within your Movies Anywhere library. Additionally, if you buy a Blu-ray that comes with a digital code from Disney, Warner Bros, Sony, or Universal, you can redeem the code at Movies Anywhere, which will then share that movie to those other providers as well as keep the copy in your Movies Anywhere library. (You can also purchase movies from Movies Anywhere or one of the affiliated providers.) Basically, Movies Anywhere will be the new home to your favorite movies.

And the app itself is intuitive and nicely designed; it’s easy to use, which makes it easier to watch all of your favorite movies. There are some nice bonuses that Movies Anywhere provides too. When you go to watch a movie from your library on Movies Anywhere, you are also given the option to “Watch Together” (functionality we will save for another piece) or “Screen Pass.”

Which brings us to Screen Pass, one of the newest (and coolest) features on Movies Anywhere.

Back in the olden days, you would lend your friends and loved ones a DVD, Blu-ray or (and I know we’re really taking it back) VHS copy of your favorite movie. Then you would sit and pray until that movie was safely returned to you, at which point it would rejoin the collection. Screen Pass operates on the same principle. According to the site, it allows you to “give someone access to your favorite movie without it ever leaving your library.” And it is incredibly easy to use and manage.

You can choose from any movie in your library that allows Screen Pass functionality. (Newer movies like Kevin Bacon horror movie You Should Have Left or Judd Apatow dramedy The King of Staten Island are currently ineligible, but they probably will be, one day.) After you choose a movie, you can send a Screen Pass to a friend, family member, or parole officer of your choosing – they just have to have Movies Anywhere too. (And, really, if they don’t use Movies Anywhere, what are you doing letting them into your life?) You can send out three Screen Passes a month, to whoever you’d like. Your friend or family members has seven days to accept your Screen Pass and once they accept, the have another 14 days to watch the film. After your friend or family member presses play, they then have 72 hours to finish the movie. Time waits for no man; the same goes for your digital code for Last Boy Scout.

You can then manage who you have sent your Screen Pass to (and what movies they are) from your account. And the best part is, just because your college roommate has access to your copy of Beetlejuice doesn’t mean that it has locked you out of watching it too. In fact, you can watch together even – but, again, more on that in a later article.

And how do you get access to Screen Pass (and continue to utilize it)? Easy – all you have to do is purchase a Movies Anywhere-eligible movie from one of the aforementioned providers or redeem a digital code every six months which, if you have a minor addiction to the platform like I do, won’t be a problem. One movie every six months is easy to clear for even the most selective film fan. And the more you use the feature, the better you’ll get at sending Screen Passes. It’s like being the owner of your own private video store, only better because you get to assign recommendations without having to worry about late fees or your derelict customers returning the movies to you. That all is taken care of for you. Truly magical.

