The prequel series to Yellowstone, 1883 has become as successful as its parent show since its premiere on December 19, 2021. The period drama series follows the origin story of the Dutton family, explaining how they came to own the land and the events that led to the foundation of the Yellowstone ranch.

A Paramount+ original, 1883 has been boasting “record-breaking ratings” and seems to be outdoing the viewership of Yellowstone. The series is created by Taylor Sheridan, who also co-created Yellowstone, and it's his first television series as showrunner.

1883 features Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert, and Noah Le Gros in main roles. The ensemble cast also includes guest stars like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Billy Bob Thornton, Graham Greene, Dawn Olivieri, Taylor Sheridan, and Emma Malouff, in various roles. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill reprise their roles from the fourth season of Yellowstone as James and Margaret Dutton, the leading characters of 1883 and the first generation of Duttons to move to Montana. They were the ones to own the land that later became the Yellowstone Ranch.

If you have already watched Yellowstone, then you would definitely want to know what happened before in 1883. And if you haven’t, then 1883 is still worthwhile to watch, considering its star-studded canvas featuring significant events of American history. Here’s our quick guide to how you can watch this show, where to stream, and more.

Is 1883 Streaming Online?

1883 is a Paramount+ original and is currently streaming on the platform. You can easily subscribe to Paramount+ on your smart devices and mobile phones or use your web browser to stream 1883. You can sign up for different subscription plans for Paramount+. There are currently two plans – Essential and Premium. Essential is a basic plan that includes ads and comes for $4.99 per month ($49.99 a year), in which you can get access to a lot of free shows, movies, sports, etc. The Premium plan costs $9.99 per month ($99.99 a year) and has limited ads (so it’s not totally ad-free), and also includes a free content library but with HD content, 4K videos, download privileges, and more options.

When Did 1883 Premiere?

1883 premiered on Paramount+ on December 19, 2021, and is currently streaming on the platform.

How Many Episodes Does 1883 Have?

There are a total of 10 episodes in the first and current season of 1883, released weekly. However, so far, the details of only eight episodes are available. The first two episodes were released together on December 19, 2021. New episodes of 1883 are released every Sunday morning on Paramount+ at 3:00 a.m. ET /12:00 a.m. PT.

Here is the list of current episodes of 1883 and their details –

Episode 1: "1883" - December 19, 2021, directed by Taylor Sheridan.

Episode 2: "Behind Us, a Cliff" - December 19, 2021, directed by Ben Richardson.

Episode 3: "River" - December 26, 2021, directed by Christina Alexandra Voros.

Episode 4: "The Crossing" - January 9, 2022, directed by Christina Alexandra Voros.

Episode 5: "The Fangs of Freedom" - January 16, 2022, directed by Christina Alexandra Voros.

Episode 6: "Boring the Devil" - January 30, 2022, directed by Ben Richardson.

Episode 7: "Lightning Yellow Hair" - February 6, 2022, Christina Alexandra Voros.

Episode 8: "The Weep of Surrender" - February 13, 2022, Ben Richardson.

There are no details available for Episodes 9 and 10, but they are set to be released on February 20 and February 27, 2022, respectively.

Can You Watch 1883 Without Paramount+?

Unfortunately, no. 1883 is a Paramount+ original series, which means that it will exclusively stream on this particular streaming platform. All Paramount+ shows and movies are available on a subscription basis through the app, available on all smart devices like Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, and Xfinity Flex, and gaming consoles like PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X.

Watch the 1883 Trailer

There are two trailers available for 1883 for you to take a peek at what the show is like and what you can expect before you start watching. The first trailer was released on November 8, 2021, followed by the second trailer, released on December 3. This official trailer here gives a pretty good picture of what 1883 is all about. It shows how James and Margaret Dutton deal with the poverty and unrest in Texas and decide to head out to the West with their young children. The clip also gives a look at Sam Elliot’s character as Shea Brennan. He is a tough and rugged man who is leading the expedition westward on a wagon train. We can also see from the trailer that there is a lot of blood in the Dutton family history. Overall, the trailer features the classic Western setting from far back in history than what we have seen in Yellowstone.

When is the 1883 Season 1 Finale?

The final episode of 1883 will be available on Paramount+ on February 27, 2022.

Do You Need to Watch Yellowstone in Order to Watch 1883?

The short answer is no, not really. 1883 is a prequel series to Yellowstone which explores the origin of the Dutton family.

The story of 1883 is set about 125 years before Yellowstone and takes us back to where and when the Duttons started their legacy. The series of 1883 follows the first-generation of Duttons, namely James and Margaret Dutton, who moved from Fort Worth, Texas, to Montana, with kids and all. Fleeing the poverty in the southern state, the Dutton couple set out on a journey through the Great Plains to find a better life in Montana and began the foundation of what would eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch. James Dutton is the great-grandfather of John Dutton, one of the main characters in Yellowstone, who was a captain in the Confederate Army in the Civil War.

1883 features the dark and gory history of the Duttons, their journey through the Wild West in its anarchic best, and what they had to encounter and experience before they landed in Montana. The series is mostly about the Duttons' battle for their land and keeping their legacy alive that would be known even a century later. But most importantly, 1883 will tell you the kind of people the Duttons were before they fled to the west and became rich and famous.

You can watch 1883 as an independent show and enjoy a classic Western story. Or, you can watch it to discover the complete background of the Duttons and the Yellowstone Ranch, before watching Yellowstone.

Will There be an 1883 Season 2?

The short and simple answer is that there are no official announcements of Season 2 of 1883. However, as we have seen so far, the show is quite well-received among fans, even among those who haven’t seen Yellowstone. Also, the way the story is moving, it is possible it might need another season to completely tie up the story all the way to the beginning of Yellowstone and dive into more details of the later generations of the Dutton family. So, based on this popularity and other theories, 1883 might get renewed for another season, or perhaps seasons. We’ll have to wait it out and see. Watch this space for more information and updates on 1883 Season 2.

