How to Watch the 2020 SAG Awards on TV or Online

The 2020 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards are happening tonight, Sunday, January 19. This award show is typically one of the many bellwether award shows in the run up to the Academy Awards. As such, checking out who scoops up acting-specific awards and seeing how all of the celebrities hobknob with one another is a great way to participate in this year’s awards season — especially when you’re not actually there.

There will be some big awards given out tonight, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. As far as movies go, top nominees include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bombshell, The Irishman, and Parasite. When it comes to TV nominees, the shows earning big nods include Big Little Lies, The Crown, Barry, Stranger Things, and Fleabag. The 2020 SAG Awards are also going hostless this year — one of the many award shows opting to do this — but will have an illustrious group of presenters including Jason Bateman, Daveed Diggs, Taron Egerton, Jennifer Garner, Roman Griffin Davis, Danai Gurira, Tom Hanks, Song Kang-ho, and Margot Robbie.

No matter how you choose to watch Sunday night’s big show, you have plenty of options to watch. Check out our 2020 SAG Awards viewing guide below, which includes links to the right places if you’re a non-TV viewer.

If You Want to Watch the SAG Awards on TV

For all my TV viewers out there, you’ll be able to watch the 26th annual SAG Awards on TNT and TBS. Yes, you read that right. TNT and TBS will be doing a simulcast of the SAG Awards, which means you’ll have some options. Because it’s a simulcast, there won’t be any differences in what is shown on each respective channel, so you don’t have to worry about making a bad decision when tuning in to either TNT or TBS. For international viewers, including U.S. military installations, the show will be available to watch through the American Forces Network.

If You Want to Watch the SAG Awards Online

No worries, cord-cutters, you also have options if you’re choosing to check out the SAG Awards online or through an app. You can watch the SAG Awards via each network’s respective website or mobile app (you’ll need to use your cable provider login information). Or, if you want, you could use Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or other similar app-based options to look up TNT or TBS.

How to Watch the Red Carpet Pre-SAGs Show

Are you, like me, a big fan of all the action that happens on the red carpet? So much goes down, from epic arrivals to quote-worthy interviews; missing out would be a big blunder. So, if you want to check out the SAG Awards red carpet coverage, you can head over to Entertainment Weekly‘s website, People magazine‘s website, PeopleTV, the official SAG-AFTRA website, or the social channels for People, EW, PeopleTV, TNT, and TBS to check it out. Livestreams from the red carpet will start at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT and coverage will include announcements for winners in the Outstanding Performances by Film and Television Stunt Ensembles categories.

The 26th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.