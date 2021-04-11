The BAFTAs are upon us, and it’s time to figure out how you’re going to watch the award show from across the pond. Run by the EE British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the BAFTAs honor the best in British and international films, and the 2021 list of nominees is nothing short of spectacular contributions to the industry. Some of the biggest contenders at this year’s ceremony include Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland and Sarah Gavron’s Rocks, which both lead with seven nominations apiece.

The Father, Mank, Minari and Promising Young Woman all have six nominations to their name, while The Dig and The Mauritanian have five. Up for Best Director this year are the aforementioned Zhao and Gavron, as well as Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round), Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth), Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) and Jasmila Žbanić (QUO VADIS, AIDA?). Best Film nominees include The Father, The Mauritanian, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Leading Actress nominees hail from five other films not included in the year’s Best Film nominee list. This includes Bukky Bakray (Rocks), Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman), Wunmi Mosaku (His House), Alfre Woodard (Clemency) and Frances McDormand from the Best Film nominee Nomadland. Leading Actor nominations included a post-humous nod for Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, as well as Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal), Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round), and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian).

To see who nabs all these prestigious awards, check out how you can watch the BAFTAs below.

What Time Do the BAFTAs Start?

The 74th Annual BAFTAs will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 11.

Are the BAFTAs on TV?

They sure are! The BAFTAs will be broadcast on BBC America at the same time as mentioned above.

Can I stream the BAFTAs?

Yes, but only if you live in the United Kingdom. The BAFTAs will be available to stream on the BBC iPlayer. If you’re anywhere else in the world, you’re out of luck.

Are the BAFTAs live?

No. The show is pre-recorded, but on the same day that it airs on television. Per the BAFTA website, this is to ensure the final cut of the awards show fits the two-hour airtime allotted for it on the BBC.

