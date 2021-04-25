The 93rd Academy Awards are happening tonight, and like many awards shows that have occurred in a COVID-19 landscape, things have definitely changed for this year's ceremony. In addition to confirming both a pre-show and a post-show that will air alongside the 2021 Oscars, it was also reported late last month that attendance restrictions would be relaxed in order to allow nominees to participate remotely rather than attend in person. There won't be a host again this year, but with director Steven Soderbergh serving as producer, who knows what to expect?

There are some clear frontrunners for this year's Oscars, including Nomadland, which has dominated the awards circuit in categories for acting, directing and cinematography. Not to be counted out is Promising Young Woman, which has also earned several wins already in addition to quite a few nods for directing and writing. Other films that are likely to take home awards include Sound of Metal, Minari and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, though which categories they might win specifically remains to be seen.

So if you’re wondering how to watch the Oscars this year, we’ve got the answer to every question you have below.

What Time Do the Oscars Start?

The 93rd Academy Awards will begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, April 25.

Are the Oscars on TV?

Yes! The Oscars will be broadcast on ABC this evening, starting at 8pm ET.

Is There a Pre-Show?

Performances for Best Original Song will be part of the Oscars pre-show, which will be pre-recorded. Called Oscars: Into the Spotlight, the 90 minute pre-show will be hosted by Hamilton’s Ariana DeBose and Bad Trip star Lil Rel Howery. The show will give fans a look into the journey to the Oscars, as well as a behind-the-scenes peek into the biggest night in Hollywood. Into the Spotlight will start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT. You can get a sneak peek at the pre-show here.

Is There a Post-Show?

Yes! This year, the Oscars: After Dark post-show, a first for the awards, will be hosted by Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and Andrew Rannells (The Prom). In addition to showing the winners getting their Oscar statues engraved, as well as the hosts recapping the night's biggest moments, Oscars: After Dark will also feature interviews moderated by film critic Elvis Mitchell. The post-show will air immediately following the Oscars ceremony.

Are the Oscars Streaming Online?

You can watch the Oscars online via Hulu + Live TV or other streaming services, such as AT&T Now, FuboTV or YouTubeTV. You can also watch on the ABC app or ABC.com, or a connected device app like Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV.

