The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards are upon us, but as with every awards show that has aired during the pandemic, things will be a little different this year. The awards themselves were actually pre-recorded, and have been edited into a one-hour telecast where the winners will be unveiled for the first time. This year’s nominees include the likes of Riz Ahmed, Carey Mulligan, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Kaluuya, and of course Jared Leto. The SAG awards can often work as a precursor to Oscar glory, so all eyes are on the stars of Minari, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Da 5 Bloods and more to see who has the momentum going into Oscar night. And that’s just on the film side. The stars of Bridgerton and Ozark and Schitt’s Creek and Ted Lasso and more will be duking it out in the TV categories, vying for the coveted Actor’s statue.

So if you’re wondering how to watch the SAG awards this year, we’ve got the answer to every question you have below.

What Time Do the SAG Awards Start?

The 27th SAG Awards will begin at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Sunday, April 4th.

Are the SAG Awards on TV?

Yes! The SAG Awards will be broadcast on both TNT and TBS at the same time this evening, starting at 9pm ET.

Is There a Pre-Show?

A SAG Awards pre-show will live-stream on tntdrama.com/sag-awards, sagawards.org, PeopleTV, People.com, EW.com, People/EW/PeopleTV Facebook, People/EW/PeopleTV Twitter, and People/EW YouTube beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. During the pre-show, Jason George (Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy) and JoBeth Williams (The Big Chill, Poltergeist) will announce the winners of the Union’s stunt honors.

Are the SAG Awards Streaming Online?

You can only watch the SAG Awards online if you are a TNT and/or TBS subscriber. If you are, you can watch them using the networks’ websites, mobile apps, or a connected device app like Roku, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Are the SAG Awards Pre-Recorded?

Yes, and this year will mark a unique opportunity for the broadcast to be edited into a one-hour program described thusly:

This year's SAG Awards is a one-hour celebration that will highlight and expand on the show’s signature “I Am An Actor” stories through funny and intimate docuseries-inspired interviews, which will be woven throughout the telecast. The show will continue the tradition of honoring the outstanding performances of the past year with winner announcements in 13 categories.

