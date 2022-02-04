The Winter Olympics are finally here. Coming right on the heels of the 2020 Tokyo Games [moved to 2021 due to the pandemic], fans can't wait for the highly anticipated event. Luckily, they won't have to wait much longer. Despite concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the games are going ahead at full steam, with some necessary health precautions in place, of course.

Some of the best athletes from around the globe have gathered in Beijing, China, to compete in various winter sporting events and strive to bring gold to their country. It's one of the single largest sporting events of the year, with the eyes of the world firmly glued to the action. And if you're eager to watch snowboarding, figure skating, bobsledding, or any of the other Olympic events, we have you covered. This handy guide will show you how to tune in to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games Opening Ceremony and how to catch the rest of the global sporting event.

When Is the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The 2022 Winter Olympics' opening ceremony is on February 4, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. ET (3:30 a.m. PT). The Olympics will end on February 20, 2022.

Is the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Streaming Online?

You’re in luck! You can watch the ceremony on your local NBC station or stream it on Peacock with a Premium subscription. Peacock Premium also offers a 7-day free trial so if you don’t have a subscription yet, you can use the trial to watch the ceremony for free. And while you wait, check out this video of the 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony:

Where are the 2022 Winter Olympics taking place?

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing, China, but split across three areas; Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou will be sharing the hosting duties. Beijing will be the home for the snow events such as snowboarding and skiing. Nearly 47 miles away, Yanqing will host sliding events, including bobsledding, skeleton, and luge. Lastly, Zhangjiakou will be the destination for ski events such as ski jumping, cross-country, and freestyle.

The Opening Ceremony itself will be held at National Stadium, which is more popularly known as “The Bird’s Nest”. The stadium was also previously used to host the 2008 Summer Olympics’ Opening and Closing Ceremonies. During that event, the Bird’s Nest was also used as the venue for Track and Field and the men’s gold medal soccer game. This time around, the stadium will not be the venue for any of the sporting competitions, just the ceremonial stuff. The Closing Ceremony will also be held at the same venue on February 20, 2022.

Where to Watch The 2022 Winter Olympics

As always, NBC will be providing all of your Olympic coverage, but this year will be bigger than ever. NBC Universal will have more than 2,800 hours of Olympic coverage across multiple networks. There will be Olympic coverage on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, Peacock (Premium), and NBCOlympics.com (cable log-in required). If you want the best way to stay on top of the Winter Olympic coverage, the best option is Peacock Premium. With NBC's streaming service, you'll get access to every single event, and they'll be available both live and on-demand. The service will give you full replays of the events immediately after their conclusion, as well as exclusive content within the NBC studio. If you don't want to pay for Peacock, you can stick with the other networks and channels for a free experience. Thanks to NBC's plethora of services, there are plenty of options for you to watch.

You can subscribe to Peacock's Premium tier for $4.99. If that sounds like a good deal, keep in mind that Super Bowl LVI will air on the service on February 13.

Can You Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Without NBC or Peacock?

Unfortunately, no. If you live in the US, your only options to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics are the NBCOlympics website, Peacock, and the networks mentioned above.

What sports does the 2022 Winter Olympics include?

This year there will be 91 countries competing for 109 medals divided across 15 different events. Not everyone is familiar with the Winter Games, so here's a rundown of all 15 sports you'll see.

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Bobsled

Cross-Country Skiing

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Hockey

Luge

Nordic Combined

Short Track

Skeleton

Ski Jumping

Speed Skating

And if you'd like to know more about who's playing on Team USA, NBC has released a Q&A video introducing the Olympians representing the country at the international event. Check it out here:

What Are the New Events in the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Seven new events have been announced for the 2022 Winter Olympics. These are Women's monobob, Men and women's big air skiing, Mixed team relay in short track speed skating, Mixed team ski jumping, Mixed team snowboard cross, and Freestyle skiing mixed team aerials.

What is the schedule for the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Some events are already underway, but don't worry; there will be plenty more to keep you busy. Here are the major events happening on opening night. Make sure you check your local listings for the correct air times. All of the times listed below are Eastern Standard Time.

February 4

12:15 a.m. Figure Skating Mixed Team, Qualification, Pairs' Short Program

12:35 a.m. Curling Mixed Curling, Round Robin, CZE v ITA

12:35 a.m. Curling Mixed Curling, Round Robin, SWE v USA

12:35 a.m. Curling Mixed Curling, Round Robin, GBR v AUS

12:35 a.m. Curling Mixed Curling, Round Robin, CHN v CAN

6:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony

8:05 p.m. Curling Mixed Curling, Round Robin, AUS v NOR

8:05 p.m. Curling Mixed Curling, Round Robin, SUI v SWE

9:45 p.m. Snowboarding Women's Slopestyle, Qualification, Heat 1, Run 1

9:45 p.m. Snowboarding Women's Slopestyle, Qualification, Heat 2, Run 1

10:47 p.m. Snowboarding Women's Slopestyle, Qualification, Heat 1, Run 2

10:47 p.m. Snowboarding Women's Slopestyle, Qualification, Heat 2, Run 2

11:10 p.m. Ice Hockey Women's Ice Hockey, Preliminary Rd, Group A, CAN v FIN

If you want to check out the full schedule for the 2022 Beijing Games, click here.

