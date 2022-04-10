Drug busts gone wrong, law enforcement cover-ups, and an examination of corruption in the Chicago criminal justice system; all this and more are coming soon in the new crime thriller, 61st Street. The show tells the story of Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising black high school athlete, who gets arrested by the police on the suspicions of being a gang member when a drug bust goes wrong and leads to the death of a police officer. Moses has to rely on his lawyer Franklin Roberts (Courtney B. Vance) to defend himself from police and prosecutors who seek revenge.

On February 9, 2019, AMC ordered a straight-to-series production of 61st Street. The show was created by Peter Moffat, who also serves as an executive producer in the show. Other executive producers are Michael B. Jordan, Alana Mayo, Hilary Salmon, J. David Shanks, and Courtney B. Vance. The show stars Courtney B. Vance, Holt McCallany, Aunjanue Ellis, Tosin Cole and Mark O'Brien.

61st Street is going to focus on social issues such as systematic abuse, corruption among law enforcement agencies, racial profiling, institutional racism and more. If that sounds like your cup of tea and you cannot wait to watch the show, here’s a handy guide on how to watch 61st Street, how many episodes to expect, and more.

When Is the 61st Street Premiere?

61st Street will premiere on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 10 pm ET/PT.

Where Can You Watch 61st Street on TV?

For those of you who prefer watching shows on TV, 61st Street will be airing on AMC weekly every Sunday at 10 pm ET/PT. In case you prefer to watch shows on streaming, don't worry because that is an option as well.

Where Is 61st Street Available to Stream?

You can stream episodes of 61st Street on AMC+ on the same day they air on AMC. As a bonus, two episodes of the series will be added to AMC+ for the premiere so you'll be able to catch Episode 2 on April 10 as well and AMC will be releasing the rest of the episodes on AMC+ a week before they air on TV.

How Many Episodes Does 61st Street Have?

The first season of 61st Street is set to have eight episodes. The final episode of the show is scheduled to air on May 29, 2022.

What Is 61st Street About?

The official synopsis of 61st Street reads:

“From AMC Studios, 61st Street is a propulsive thriller which courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system, as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence.”

More Shows Like 61st Street That You Can Watch Now

Looking for more crime thriller shows to keep you at the edge of your seat? Here are a few of them:

When They See Us (2019): When They See Us is a crime miniseries created, co-written, and directed by Ava DuVernay. The show is based on the 1989 Central Park jogger case and was released in four parts on Netflix in 2019. The show tells the story of five young Black and Latina male suspects who are falsely accused of rape and assault of a Caucasian woman in Central Park. When They See Us stars Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Asante Blackk, Michael K. Williams, Joshua Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Blair Underwood, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Felicity Huffman, and Kylie Bunbury. The show received much public and critical acclaim and had 11 nominations at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Limited Series. Jerome won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie while some cast members such as Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, John Leguizamo, Asante Blakk Williams, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Vera Farmiga all received acting nominations. You can stream When They See Us on Netflix.

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2019): American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson was released on February 2, 2016. The show is based on the 1997 book, The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson by Jeffrey Toobin. The show revolved around the 1994 - 1995 O. J. Simpson murder case. It featured a star-studded cast of Sterling K. Brown as Christopher Darden, Bruce Greenwood as Gil Garcetti, David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian, John Travolta as Robert Shapiro, Courtney B. Vance as Johnnie Cochran, Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark, and Cuba Gooding Jr. as O. J. Simpson. The show received public and critical acclaim and praise for most of its main performances. It received 22 nominations at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in 13 categories. It won nine including Outstanding Limited Series. The show also won Golden Globe Awards for Best Miniseries or Television Film and Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for Sarah Paulson. You can stream American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson on Hulu.

Power (2014 - 2020): Power is a crime drama show created and produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The show follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), who’s living a double life. He’s an intelligent businessman who runs a wealthy New York night club but, he’s also a ruthless drug kingpin who goes by the name, Ghost. Power shows James’ struggle to leave the drug world behind and focus on his business, his crumbling marriage, his romantic involvement with a law enforcement agent who is trying to nail “Ghost”, and the overall complications of both his lives. Power stars Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Michael Rainey Jr., Joseph Sikora, Rotimi Akinosho, Lela Loren and 50 Cent. The show aired on the Starz network from 2014 to 2020 and is one of Starz’s most highly rated shows. You can watch Power on Starz or Hulu.

