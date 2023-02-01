Ever wondered what would happen if four Academy Award-nominated actresses like Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field all decided to make a movie together? Probably something Oscar-worthy, but what if you add legendary actor and singer Billy Porter, celebrity chef Guy Fieri, and NFL All-stars Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady? Well, you get what is possibly the funniest sports comedy of the year.

Astonishingly based on a true story, 80 for Brady follows four New England Patriots super fans each well into their 80s as they decide they need far more excitement in their lives. Since each of them has a deep love of American Football, they get the wild idea to attend Super Bowl LI. The biggest problem here is that none of them have tickets to what is without a doubt the biggest sporting event in the country. Now the group of charismatic friends has to come together to figure out a way to see their favorite football superstar take home another Super Bowl trophy in person.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait for this year's Super Bowl to see the new film, as 80 for Brady's release is just around the corner. To find out exactly when and how to watch the new sports comedy when it premieres, read below to find out.

Image via Paramount

Related:‘80 for Brady’ Images Show Sally Field Eating Wings With Guy Fieri in the Tom Brady-Produced Comedy

Kickoff for 80 for Brady officially begins on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, exclusively premiering in theaters.

Is 80 for Brady Releasing on Streaming or in Theaters?

Image via Paramount

Getting tickets is something that the protagonists of 80 for Brady and audiences eager to see the film, as the only way to see the new comedy when it premieres is in the movie theater. Parent production company Paramount has not yet revealed if and when the film will be making a streaming review, but it doesn't seem like much of a stretch to say it will make its way onto Paramount+.

Paramount+ currently has two subscription plans available, those being the essential plan and the premium plan. The essential plan costs $4.99 USD per month or a 16% discounted annual plan at $44.99 USD per year, which features limited commercial interruptions and does not feature live television service outside of sports games linked to the NFL and UEFA. The premium plan costs $9.99 USD per month or a 16% discounted annual plan at $99.99 USD per year, which removes ads entirely (with the only exception being skippable previews of other Paramount+ shows and films) and grants full access to the CBS cable channel.

80 for Brady Showtimes:

Image via Paramount Pictures

You can use the links below to find showtimes for 80 for Brady at a theater near you:

Watch the Trailer for 80 for Brady

The debut trailer introduces the four heroes, who again are played by veteran icons Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, who are all together and watching their favorite football team, the New England Patriots. Since they know they're not getting any younger, they decide it's time to do something spontaneous and fun, ultimately landing on going to the Super Bowl. We see their attempts at high jinks, some including winning a hot wing eating contest hosted by Guy Fieri, others involving the quartet trying to pose as dancers alongside Billy Porter. In the end, we see that they do at least partially get the opportunity to see players Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and more take the field and fulfill a dream come true. We'll just have to wait and see how exactly they do that, and if we'll see how upset the friends get when they find out Brady and Gronk move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What Is the Plot of 80 for Brady?

The official plot synopsis for 80 for Brady reads as follows:

The movie is inspired by the true story of 4 best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.

This "true story" will likely be romanticized in the name of a smoother plot, but we'll likely learn more about the true story that inspired the new film in an end credits summary as true stories like this often have.

Image via Paramount

The Longest Yard (1974): Not to be confused with the 2005 remake of the same name (although that one also isn't half bad), the original starring Burt Reynolds has stood the test of time as one of the best football comedies ever made. Reynolds stars as an ex-quarterback whose serving time behind bars, as he's forced to put together a ragtag football team to take on the prison guards in a game. Though our hero is nearly manipulated into throwing the game so he can be released early, he ultimately finds that winning would do much more for his teammates.

The Waterboy (1998): Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore) may have starred in the remake of The Longest Yard, but Sandler also has an original football comedy of his own with The Waterboy. Sandler stars as lovable underdog Bobby Boucher - a waterboy for the football sidelines who is constantly picked on for his unique speech pattern. He just so happens to have a natural gift for football, and when this is seen first-hand by a desperate and neurotic college football coach, Bobby gets the chance to go to school and be a part of a team.

The Replacements (2000): When a football strike upends the professional plans for football coach Jimmy McGinty (Gene Hackman), instead of just giving the protesting players what they want, the owners come up with a new plan to replace the players. That's what leads to a scab by the name of Shane Falco (Keanu Reeves) to take over as the new star quarterback, with the responsibility of winning the season now resting on his shoulders.