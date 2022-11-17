Time to break out the Christmas lights and hang the stockings over the fireplace. The holidays just got a little brighter, as the beloved character Ralphie Parker is dreaming up new presents to give this year with his big return. A sequel to the 1983 classic, A Christmas Story, the HBO Max exclusive film is arriving to the streamer with a bang. A Christmas Story Christmas is one of the most highly anticipated Christmas films of the year. Actor Peter Billingsley is playing Ralphie roughly 40 years after he first burst onto the screen playing the nervous, quirky kid, and this time around he’s playing a desperate father trying to make the holidays as fun as possible for his family.

Based on Jean Shepherd’s semi-autobiographical book, In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash, the original 1983 film tells the story of the dysfunctional Parker family around Christmastime during the 1940s in Indiana. Split up into various vignettes that find them in various conundrums, leading the charge is 9-year-old Ralphie, and his adult self serves as the narrator as he looks back on a particularly memorable Christmas when all he dreamed of was getting a Red Ryder air rifle. While begging his parents for the Red Ryder air rifle, Ralphie also contends with bullies at school, strict parents, and the general tension that comes every year around Christmas. In addition to Billingsley, the film also stars Darren McGavin and Melinda Dillon as Mr. and Mrs. Parker, Ian Petrella as Randy Parker, Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb as Ralphie’s best friends Flick and Schwartz, and Zack Ward as the bully Scut Farkus.

With A Christmas Story Christmas, Peter Billingsley is executive producing and co-wrote the story with Nick Schenk. Directed by Clay Kaytis and co-written by Kaytis and Schenk, read on to find out how to watch the sequel.

When and Where to Watch A Christmas Story Christmas

A Christmas Story Christmas is streaming exclusively on HBO Max as of November 17, 2022. To watch, viewers must have an HBO Max subscription. Various plans are offered on the platform, including an ad subscription for $9.99/per month, and an ad-free option for $14.99/per month. HBO Max can also be watched on Roku, and Hulu offers an HBO Max ad-on feature for $14.99/month after a seven-day free trial period.

Watch the Trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas

Triple dog dares and flare jeans are thrown and worn at high rates in the trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. It’s the 1970s, and Ralphie is all grown up and a family man with a wife and kids of his own. Still sporting glasses and a nervous grin, Ralphie is packing up and heading home in the wake of his father’s passing just days before Christmas. The trailer finds many familiar faces in the Indiana small town, with Flick now owning the local bar, Flick’s tavern, and Schwartz is just one of the many regulars. As Ralphie makes it his goal to bring Christmas cheer to everyone while battling grief, he decorates Christmas trees and goes sledding to various degrees of success. The trailer has the trademark upbeat energy that the original 1983 comedy had, with Christmas carols playing throughout as a new generation of Parkers makes new memories in old familiar places.

What is A Christmas Story Christmas About?

A Christmas Story Christmas begins in the days leading up to Christmas with the passing of Ralphie’s father, also known as The Old Man. Now working as a writer and living in a Chicago apartment with his wife, Sandy, and his two kids, Mark and Julie, Ralphie and his family return home to Hammond, Indiana. Small-town charm never dies, and as Ralphie shows his family the place he grew up, his mother begs him to help make Christmas great in honor of his father's memory. Ralphie then goes on a mission to make this Christmas the best Christmas ever, and he skates around with his old friends Schwartz and Flick, runs into his old nemesis Farkus, and of course, deals out many triple dog dares.

In the upcoming sequel, Petrella, Schwartz, Robb, and Ward are all reprising their roles, and Julie Hagerty (Airplane!) is replacing Dillon as Mrs. Parker this time around as Dillon has retired from acting. New characters are also introduced into the fold, featuring Erinn Hayes as Ralphie’s wife, Sandy Parker, and River Drosche and Julianne Layne as their children, Mark, and Julie Parker.

More Titles Like A Christmas Story Christmas to Watch

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) - For more chaotic family madness that also invokes nostalgia for a more simplistic time, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is the perfect place to start. Marking the third film in the franchise series, Chevy Chase stars as family man Clark W. “Sparky” Griswold Jr., and he and his rambunctious family travel home for the holidays to cause mayhem in the suburbs. Hailing from the mind of 80s trailblazer John Hughes, he wrote and executive produced the film, and it buzzes with his trademark family dysfunction. Well-regarded as a Christmas classic, the film also stars Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid, Miriam Flynn, William Hickley, Mae Questel, Diane Ladd, Doris Roberts, and Juliette Lewis.

The Family Stone (2005) - If you want family destruction that trades in comedy for drama, The Family Stone is an underrated heartfelt holiday film. A dramedy with an all-star cast, it finds the entire grown-up Stone family returning home for Christmas and bringing pandemonium alongside their luggage. Diane Keaton and Craig T. Nelson star as Mrs. and Mr. Stone, and Rachel McAdams, Luke Wilson, Dermot Mulroney, Tyrone Giordano, and Elizabeth Reaser play the various Stone children. Tensions flare when beloved son Everett (Mulroney) brings home his uptight girlfriend Meredith (Sarah Jessica Parker), and chaos ensues in both hilarious and heartbreaking fashion as her sister Julie (Claire Danes) arrives to help her survive the holidays.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) - A kid-friendly classic that any family can enjoy and carries a similar spirit to A Christmas Story. Like Ralphie, Charlie Brown is always the odd man out and is easily susceptible to cruelty and bullies. While everyone else seems to be basking in the glow of Christmas cheer, Charlie is once again feeling down but decides to search for happiness by procuring a Christmas tree for his school play. With beloved Christmas carols and unforgettable characters, the Charlie Brown Christmas special is always worth revisiting.