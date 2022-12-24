A Christmas Story is one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time and a holiday staple for many families across the globe. The film will be turning 40 years old next year and received a sequel just this year on HBO Max. We can’t wait to revisit the Parker family and relive our favorite Christmas moments. A Christmas Story is a film that’s easily accessible, but there are several ways to watch it. We’ll break down when, where, and how to watch A Christmas Story just in time for the holidays.

What Is A Christmas Story About?

Based on the writings of author Jean Shepherd, this beloved holiday classic follows the holiday exploits of Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley). The young boy spends most of his time dodging a bully (Zack Ward) and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a "Red Ryder air rifle." Frequently at odds with his cranky dad (Darren McGavin) but comforted by his doting mother (Melinda Dillon), Ralphie struggles to make it to Christmas Day with his glasses and hopes intact.

The screenplay for A Christmas Story was written by Leigh Brown and Bob Clark, based on Jean Shepherd’s novel, In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash. Bob Clark (Porky’s) not only co-wrote the screenplay but also directed the film.

You can watch the trailer for the original film below:

When it comes to returning to classic stories, things don’t always work out the way we want them to, but thankfully, A Christmas Story Christmas is a worthy sequel to the original film. Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) returns to his childhood home to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child. A Christmas Story Christmas might not be as revered as its predecessor, but it’s still an endearing family film that fans old and new can enjoy.

Check out the trailer for the sequel below:

Is A Christmas Story Available On Streaming?

Yes! A Christmas Story and its sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, are both available to stream on HBO Max. You can subscribe to HBO Max for $9.99 a month on the ‘With Ads’ or $15.99 monthly for the ad-free plan.

The poorly received direct-to-DVD sequel, A Christmas Story 2 which was released in 2012, and stars Daniel Stern, is also available to stream on HBO Max, but you may want to take our word on that one and skip it. But if you are morbidly curious, the link is below.

If you are an Amazon subscriber, you can start an HBO Max free trial from your Prime Video account, giving you free access to A Christmas Story. Alternatively, you can rent the film on Prime Video for $3.99. You can also purchase a digital copy of A Christmas Story for $7.99.

A Christmas Story is also available to buy on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Amazon or wherever Blu-rays are sold.

Will A Christmas Story Air on Television?

As usual, A Christmas Story will air on TBS and TNT on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The movie will air back-to-back during the holidays. You’ll go to either television station on December 24th and 25th. TBS and TNT are a part of most basic cable subscriptions, so check your TV guide to ensure it’s included. Click the links below to see the schedules for both TBS and TNT.

Other Holiday Classics Like A Christmas Story

We’ve given you every way for you to watch A Christmas Story, but why stop there? After all, there are plenty more Christmas movies worth watching. If you love A Christmas Story, here are three more holiday films you’ll enjoy. Add them to your yearly rotation, or simply revisit these holiday classics.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) - With the holidays quickly approaching, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have the perfect family Christmas, so he pesters his wife, Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo), and children as he tries to make sure everything is as they should be, including the tree and house decorations. However, things instantly go awry when his hick cousin, Eddie (Randy Quaid), and family show up uninvited and start living in their camper on the Griswold property. Even worse, Clark's employers renege on the holiday bonus he needs. As the third film in the National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise, Christmas Vacation is a blast because it tackles the themes of family head-on. Clark needs to learn that while his family is imperfect, that doesn’t mean Christmas will be any less special. National Lampoon’s: Christmas Vacation is a hilarious comedy that reminds us to take the holiday chaos in stride.

The Santa Clause (1994) - Divorced dad Scott (Tim Allen) has custody of his son, Charlie (Eric Lloyd), on Christmas Eve. After accidentally killing Santa Claus, the two are magically transported to the North Pole, where Bernard the Elf (David Krumholtz) explains that Scott must take Santa's place before the next Christmas arrives. Scott thinks he's dreaming, but over the next several months, he gains weight and grows an inexplicably white beard. Maybe that night at the North Pole wasn't a dream after all -- and maybe Scott has a lot of work to do. The Santa Clause is such a strange film. The idea of our main character casually killing Santa is such a dark story, but somehow it’s all wrapped in a heartfelt tale about a father and son. Scott Calvin needs to become a better role model and father, and becoming Santa Claus helps him connect with Charlie. Once you get past the insane premise, The Santa Clause is a Christmas classic.

Home Alone (1990) - When bratty 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother (Catherine O'Hara) makes him sleep in the attic. After wishing for his family to disappear, Kevin wakes up to an empty house and assumes his wish to have no family has come true. However, his excitement quickly sours when he realizes that two con men (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) plan to rob the McCallister residence and that he alone must protect the family home. Home Alone is essentially Die Hard for kids, and while Macaulay Culkin might not share much in common with Bruce Willis on the surface, the heart of both films remains true. Spend Christmas with those you love, and don’t be afraid to defend your home when villains plan a holiday heist.

