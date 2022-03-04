If the title of this movie is making you wonder if it has anything to do with Die Hard, let’s tell you right away, it’s not. Though it does star Bruce Willis, it's not in a role you are used to seeing him or what you would expect. A Day to Die also stars Kevin Dillon, Frank Grillo, Gianni Capaldi, Brooke Butler, and Leon Robinson in leading roles. The plot follows an ex-military parole officer, Connor Connolly (Dillon), who has only 12 hours to pay two million dollars to a gang as a ransom for rescuing his kidnapped wife. To do so, Connor gathers his old friends from the military to plan a heist.

The action-thriller is directed by Wes Miller and written by Rab Berry and Scott Mallace. It looks like A Day to Die is one of those classic action thrillers that has all the elements to keep your excitement level up throughout the movie. Here’s a handy guide that answers every question you might have about how you can watch A Day to Die.

Is A Day to Die Streaming Online?

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Sadly no. Or at least there’s no news about it. From the latest official announcement, A Day to Die is releasing only in theaters. However, as is usually the case with most new releases these days, you can expect the new action film to also arrive on some of the popular streaming networks like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, or others at some point. But that could happen only a few weeks after the theatrical release, at the earliest. Stay tuned as we bring you more information on the streaming release of A Day to Die.

Is A Day to Die in Movie Theaters?

A Day to Die is distributed by Vertical Entertainment and they're releasing the movie in select theaters across the United States on Friday, March 4, 2022. As far as going to the theaters is concerned, there are some precautions against the ongoing pandemic that still need to be taken. So you can expect social distancing and other safety protocols at your local theaters during screenings of A Day to Die. Do follow the necessary guidelines issued by your city/state regarding COVID-19 when you go for the movie.

When Will A Day to Die Arrive on Digital or VOD?

A Day to Die will also be available on video-on-demand on the same day as its theatrical release, that is, on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Watch A Day to Die's Trailer

On February 3, 2022, Vertical Entertainment released the official trailer for A Day to Die. And as is obvious from the video clip, the movie has everything from high-octane action, to firepower display, gang wars, rogue cops, and a deadly race against time. The two-minute trailer gives a peek into the characters that the cast is playing. Bruce Willis plays the role of a city cop, who seems to be hiding some secrets under the façade of a caring man of the law. Kevin Dillon plays Connor, the main protagonist whose wife gets kidnapped, and he has to pay $2 million to a gang to get her back. We also see Frank Grillo and Gianni Capaldi starring as Connor’s friends from the military, who also join him on the heist. In short, the trailer promises a quintessential action flick with A Day to Die.

What Is A Day to Die about?

A Day to Die is a dark and grungy tale about payback and taking back your rights. The official synopsis of A Day to Die goes like this:

“Ex-military ops officer Conner Connolly (Kevin Dillon) has one day to pay $2 million in reparations to a local gang lord in order to save his kidnapped wife. With her life in threat, Conner must seek the help of his old crew, led by Brice Mason (Frank Grillo), to pull out a series of dangerous heists in order to collect his debts and make amends with the city’s crooked police chief (Bruce Willis). The crew must rely on their tactical ability in a race against time and camaraderie to save themselves and those who are most important to them.”

From the trailer and above plotline, we can easily say that A Day to Die is bringing back the good old days of action flicks.

Other Heist Action Movies You Can Watch Right Now

Image Via United Artists Releasing

While you wait to watch A Day to Die, why not check out a few popular titles in the same genre? When you mix full-throttle action with a meticulously planned robbery, you get movies like these, similar to A Day to Die:

Gone in 60 Seconds: One of the most popular movies starring Nicolas Cage, this action thriller follows a former car thief who returns to the world of crime to save his brother. Randall “Memphis” Raines, is a reformed car thief but has been the best in the business. When his brother is kidnapped by a dangerous gangster, Memphis returns to his old profession for a big last heist to save his brother. Gone in 60 Seconds features a star-studded cast with Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie, Giovanni Ribisi, Christopher Eccleston, Robert Duvall, Vinnie Jones, Delroy Lindo, Chi McBride, and Will Patton.

Wrath of Man: A signature Guy Ritchie heist thriller movie, Wrath of Man is based on an earlier French film called Cash Truck. The movie follows a mysterious man named H, who works for a truck company that moves millions of dollars in and out of the city. He is known for his highly-advances combat skills but H has a far bigger agenda with this job. Wrath of Man features Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, Eddie Marsan, and Scott Eastwood, among many others.

Triple 9: In this movie, a bunch of rogue cops and a gang of robbers work together to plan a heist and a murder for a mafia boss. But along the way, things start to go south when they start suspecting each other’s real motives. The ensemble cast of Triple 9 includes Woody Harrelson, Kate Winslet, Casey Affleck, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Anthony Mackie, Aaron Paul, and Teresa Palmer, among others.

