Put on your baseball caps and prepare for the new Rockford Peaches to hit a home run in the TV adaptation of A League of Their Own. Based on the iconic 1992 film by Penny Marshall, the series follows the players in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, as well as those who didn't make it to the team. Instead of focusing on a duo as the original production did, this new take on the story has multiple characters under the spotlight. This version also makes sure to bring even more representation to the screen, building off of the powerful message evoked in Marshall's film. After months of anticipation, the series is finally out, and we have all the answers to your burning questions about streaming it.

Where Can You Stream A League of Their Own?

The series remake created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham is an Amazon Prime Video original, meaning that you must either become an Amazon Prime member or simply pay for the Prime Video subscription to watch it. All eight episodes from Season 1 were released on the platform at 12:00 am ET. on August 12, 2022. So you don't have to worry about waiting for new episodes every week.

Here's the Official A League of Their Own Trailer!

Click on the player below for a sneak peek at the new baseball players you will get to meet in the series and how they are unafraid of bending the rules.

Do You Need an Amazon Prime Subscription to Watch A League of Their Own?

You don't necessarily need to subscribe to an Amazon Prime membership to watch the show. If you are interested in buying products from Amazon and staying on top of TV and film releases on Prime Video, then you should go ahead and subscribe to the website membership. The first 30 days are under a free trial, and then there will be a $12.99 charge per month for general audiences and $6.49 for students. Prime Video access is automatically granted to Amazon Prime members. If you are not looking to become an Amazon Prime member, you can always opt to watch TV shows, films, and sports by paying an $8.99 fee per month to only use the Prime Video services.

Does A League of Their Own Have the Same Plot as the Film?

Many die-hard fans feel discouraged to give a remake a chance when it's inspired by their favorite show or film. Yet, we are pleased to let you know that this version won't be just a beat-for-beat remake of the original. Although the Prime Video series also throws back to 1942, amidst World War II tensions, the show takes extra care to discuss race and queerness. As the female league emerges and shows that they are willing to work hard, the series also focuses on other professional baseball players that don't get picked to join the team. These additions to the storyline were made in an effort to elevate its relevance in our current social context. Here is what the co-creator of the show, Will Graham, had to say to Entertainment Weekly about choosing to enhance diversity in the show:

"We grew up with the movie, and the more we started to explore the real stories underneath it, we saw that there was an opportunity here to tell a story that was broader and included a lot of perspectives that weren't there the first time — but with the same sense of heart and humor and unpretentious fun that everybody loves about the movie."

Collider's own Rebecca Landman shared her thoughts on inclusivity within A League of Their Own in the review that was published on August 10. Here is an excerpt detailing why the series deserved an A+ rating:

"What truly makes this series sing is how A League of Their Own presents a dynamic landscape of queer stories. Throughout the series, pursuing dreams of playing professional baseball lead to players falling in love, familial bonds being tested, and folks' identities and gender expressions coming into sharper focus."

Where Can You Stream the 1992 Film?

If watching the 2022 adaptation makes you nostalgic, you can always relive the magic of the 1992 film starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and Madonna. Better yet, the film is also available on Prime Video, so you don't even have to subscribe to another streaming platform to access it. Go ahead and check it out now:

More Sports Shows to Watch After A League of Their Own

"There is no crying in baseball", but tears can always come up in these other sport-related shows that are easily binge-able:

Ted Lasso: Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, an American football coach that accepts the challenge of moving to the UK and mentoring a soccer team. As the character tries to adapt to his new surroundings and a sport that isn't his forte, his optimism is enough to keep the AFC Richmond keep their heads in the game. This comedic show has garnered multiple awards thus far and continues to make a place for itself in the 2022 Emmy Awards list of contenders.

GLOW: This Netflix original series incorporates the comic relief and girl power elements present in A League of Their Own. Set in Los Angeles in 1985, a group of women audition to become part of a fledgling wrestling team called Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). After they land their roles, the wrestlers notice that working with one another might be harder than they thought. GLOW wrapped in 2019, meaning that Seasons 1-3 are ready to watch all at once.

Cheer: This recommendation is a non-fiction approach to the stress and drive of the Navarro College Bulldogs cheer squad from Texas. As they practice their flips and throws for the National Cheerleading Championship, a few members of the team and their coach open up about the high stakes of athletes in the competitive cheer realm.