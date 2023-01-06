We watched his journey to reunite with his sweetheart Jenny, in Forrest Gump, watched him band with his squad to search for a lost soldier in Saving Private Ryan, and watched him mistakenly fall in love with his business rival through the power of the internet in You’ve Got Mail. Now, we’re going to watch Tom Hanks play an aggrieved widower with an icy heart in A Man Called Otto.

A Man Called Otto is based on the 2012 novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman. The film is the second adaptation of the novel, after the 2015 Swedish film of the same name written and directed by Hannes Holm. A Man Called Otto follows the life of a grumpy 60-year-old man called Otto, whose world turns upside down when he loses his wife and he’s forced to retire from his job of nearly 40 years. Otto becomes angry at everything around him, but his world soon changes when his new neighbors move in, leading to an unexpected friendship that turns his world around.

A Man Called Otto is directed by Marc Forster and is based on a screenplay by David Magee. The movie stars Tom Hanks as the titular Otto, Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Tom Hanks also serves as a producer of the movie alongside Fredrik Wikström Nicastro, Rita Wilson, and Gary Goetzman.

Here’s how, where, and when you can watch A Man Called Otto.

Image via Sony

Related:'A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks Is a Grumpy Old Man in Tonally Awkward Adaptation

When Will A Man Called Otto Be Released?

A Man Called Otto received a limited release on December 30, 2022, and will expand to more theaters on January 6, 2022, before expanding even wider on January 13, 2022.

A Man Called Otto Showtimes

To see when A Man Called Otto will be playing near you, you can visit the links below to find the nearest theater playing the film.

Will A Man Called Otto Be Available for Streaming?

Image via Sony

It is currently unknown when A Man Called Otto will be available for streaming, but we’ll be the first to let you know as soon as that information is revealed. The film will likely stream on Netflix, thanks to a deal that was struck between Sony and the streaming giant.

What Is A Man Called Otto About?

The official synopsis for A Man Called Otto reads,

“Based on the comical and moving # 1 New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grumpy widower who is very set in his ways. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that will turn his world upside-down. Experience a funny, heartwarming story about how some families come from the most unexpected places.”

Watch the Official Trailer for A Man Called Otto

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the official trailer for A Man Called Otto on October 20, 2022. The trailer introduces us to Otto, a grumpy widower who seems to hate everything around him. He gets angry at people when their dogs pee on his sidewalk, gets angry at delivery trucks when they park in his neighborhood and even gets irritated when his neighbors come out early in the morning to exercise. But, underneath the grumpiness is a grieving widower who visits his late wife’s grave to talk to her. He updates her on what’s happening in the neighborhood, and we see that Otto’s visitations to his wife seem to be the only time he’s not cranky and annoyed.

But, Otto soon has new neighbors, who start to change the way he views things. Although they’re initially annoying, Otto soon finds himself becoming more fond of them. The trailer shows Otto helping his new neighbor learn how to drive, and helping to babysit her children. He also finds a stray cat, ends up letting the cat stay, and even carries the cat to visit his late wife’s grave. Otto begins to see what can happen when he lets people into his life. The trailer shows the shift from Otto’s initial grumpiness to his softer side as he begins to let people in and prepares us for the wholesomeness to expect from A Man Called Otto.

Related:’Forrest Gump’s Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, and Eric Roth Reuniting With ‘Here’

More Movies Like A Man Called Otto

Image via Sony Pictures

Gran Torino (2008) - Gran Torino follows a disgruntled and recently widowed Korean War veteran called Walt Kowalski. Kowalski becomes alienated from his family and grows angry at the world. But, when his young neighbor, Thao Vang Lor, is pressured by his cousin into trying to steal Walt's prized 1972 Ford Torino for his initiation into a gang, Walt foils the theft and finds himself developing a relationship with the boy and his family. Gran Torino was directed and produced by Clint Eastwood. Eastwood also starred in the film alongside Christopher Carley, Bee Vang, and Ahney Her. Like A Man Called Otto, Gran Torino shows how a grumpy widower grows to love the people around him after letting them in.

The Intouchables (2011) - Written and directed by Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, The Intouchables tells the story of an aristocrat who becomes a quadriplegic from a paragliding accident and hires a young man from the projects to be his caregiver. The plot of The Intouchables was inspired by the true story of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo and his French-Algerien caregiver Abdel Sellou. Like A Man Called Otto, The Intouchables tells the story of an unlikely friendship. The Intouchables stars François Cluzet and Omar Sy. The film was released to critical acclaim and was nominated for several awards including César Awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film.

Groundhog Day (1993) - Groundhog Day is a comedy-fantasy film written and directed by Harold Ramis. The film tells the story of a self-centered weatherman who goes to Punxsutawney for an assignment but ends up reliving the same day over and over. Like A Man Called Otto, Groundhog Day tells the story of a man who only centers himself but ends up letting others into his life. The film stars Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, and Chris Elliott. Groundhog Day was released to critical acclaim and received many awards including the BAFTA Awards for Best Original Screenplay.