Director John Krasinski’s hit horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II is now streaming on Paramount+ for subscribers in the U.S., in addition to playing in theatres. A Quiet Place Part II, Krasinski’s hotly-anticipated follow-up to his 2018 film, got a theatrical release on May 28th, after over a year’s worth of delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film’s relatively quick turnaround to streaming reflects the reality of a post-COVID world. Several studios have introduced changes to their theatrical release windows in the last year. For instance, Paramount films will land on Paramount+ 30-45 days after their theatrical release, and A Quiet Place 2 hit the streaming service right on the 45-day mark. The film is also now available to purchase on Digital, and hits Blu-ray and DVD on July 27th.

The film had a rather robust theatrical run, all things considered. A Quiet Place Part II has made approximately $279 million worldwide at the box office so far. The first Quiet Place movie blew past forecasts and made a cool $350 million worldwide, promptly putting plans for a sequel into motion. Krasinski, best known for his work on the hit NBC sitcom The Office, initially wasn’t keen on returning for another film, but changed his mind after cracking the story. Both films also received critical acclaim. The first one scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Editing. Reviews for Part II have been mostly positive; it sits at a "fresh" 91% score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's Vinnie Mancuso wrote in his review that Part II gave him "a shockingly gigantic boost in confidence when it comes to Krasinski as a filmmaker."

The films are set in a post-apocalyptic United States, where blind alien creatures sensitive to sound hunt anything that attracts them. But what sets them apart is Krasinski's fascination with themes of family, legacy, and loss. While the first film centered around the Abbott family’s survival in a scary new world, the second film focuses on the Abbott’s daughter, Regan, as she comes to terms with past events.

A third instalment — a spinoff — has already been greenlit for release on March 31, 2023, but it’ll be written and directed by Take Shelter and Midnight Special filmmaker Jeff Nichols. Star Emily Blunt told Collider that Krasinski has “a whole arc of ideas” for where the franchise could be headed. She said, “I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas.”

Written and directed by Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II stars Blunt, Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou. The film is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

