If you’ve been looking for a surreal genre and medium blending work, then you’re in luck! Japanese artist Eve’s audiovisual experience Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation is releasing worldwide on Netflix on March 15. Even the official description of this work admits that it is a “mysterious story,” but solving, or at least experiencing, this mystery looks well worth your while.

Related:The Best Animated Movies on Netflix Right Now

Watch the Adam by Eve Trailer

A teaser trailer was released in January and while quite beautiful, it gave few hints of what to expect from the finished film. Then, on March 4, 2022, a full trailer came out. While still short, it gives far more information about the plot and gives audiences their first look at the live-action segments of the work. There are more obvious allusions to the story of Adam and Eve in this trailer and apple imagery is now noticeable. Eye imagery abounds as people talk about seeing a “one-eyed monster” in their dreams and animated eyes seem to be everywhere.

Many of the 2D animated segments are reminiscent of Satoshi Kon’s seminal surrealist masterpiece Paprika. The stunning 2D art blends in fascinating ways with the live-action segments and the three-dimensional animation.

Where to Watch Adam by Eve?

This mind-bending work is available to watch on Netflix, with its global release on March 15, 2022. It will also have a limited theatrical release in Japan.

Related:'Bastard!!' Trailer Reveals a Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy Anime Coming to Netflix This Year

What Is Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation About?

Image via Netflix

While the story of Adam and Eve is described as being the inspiration for this work, the film does not seem to draw directly on the Biblical narrative. Instead, Adam by Eve tells the story of two friends, Aki and Taki. When Taki suddenly disappears, Aki must wander Tokyo looking for their lost friend. Dreams and reality collide as Aki is led by Taki’s voice into a surreal version of Shibuya.

Adam by Eve will include both some of Eve’s biggest hits, including "Kaikai Kaitan", as well as new music created specifically for this work. Live concert footage is also reported to be included in this work.

Who are the Cast and Crew of Adam by Eve?

Adam by Eve appears very much to be a passion project for singer-songwriter Eve. Eve is best known for Jujutsu Kaisen’s fantastic opening theme, "Kaikai Kaitan". Eve is also a successful Vocaloid producer, well known for doing popular covers on Nico Nico Douga (a Japanese video platform similar to YouTube). Eve has always been private about their identity and generally does not allow filming of concerts, so it will be exciting to see what is included in this film. Hanon and Ano, the two actresses playing the main characters are both up-and-coming young actresses.

Some heavy hitters in the world of anime are working on this project, including Nobutaka Yoda, Hibiki Yoshizaki (Me!Me!Me!), and Genki Kawamura (Weathering With You). Visual effects work will be done by the direction and design company khaki. You may have seen their stunning work in the music video for The Weeknd’s "Echoes of Silence". Studio Color and Waboku provide animation.

Related:How 'BNA: Brand New Animal' Addresses Discrimination Differently

More Movies Like Adam by Eve You Can Watch Now

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Here are some other films to watch if you want a similarly surreal audiovisual experience.

Fantasia: It’s hard to think of mixing animation and music into a beautiful audiovisual extravaganza without thinking of Walt Disney’s 1940 masterpiece, Fantasia. This beautiful work combines classical music by composers including Bach, Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky, and Beethoven with lush animation to create stories that enchant (or in the case of Chernabog, terrify) viewers of all ages. Fantasia, both the original 1940s film and Fantasia 2000, a version with new music and new animation created in 1999, are available on Disney+.

Paprika: Director Satoshi Kon’s final film, 2006’s Paprika, is a visually stunning and emotionally intense experience. When a machine that uses people’s dreams to help their mental health is stolen, a group of therapists must work to retrieve it, stumbling through a world where dreams and reality blend together. Paprika isn’t just a beautifully told story, it also helped inspire a variety of other complex and surreal films including Christopher Nolan’s Inception. Paprika is available to rent or buy on Amazon.

Jack and the Cuckoo-Clock Heart: This movie is a rock opera by Matheis Malzieu of the band Dionysos. It tells the story of Jack (Matheis Malzieu), a boy whose heart is replaced by a clock and who therefore must avoid strong emotion to prevent the clock from being damaged. The beautiful music, strange and angular 3D character design, and steampunk setting combine to elevate this simple bitter-sweet tale of love, emotion, and acceptance. This animated rock opera is available for streaming on Peacock.

Moulin Rouge!: This 2001 Baz Luhrmann spectacle tells the story of Christian (Ewan McGregor), a writer in 1900s Paris who is hoping to become “the voice of the children of the revolution.” Christian falls in love with Satine (Nicole Kidman), a sex worker and dancer, at the club the Moulin Rouge. Their romantic and ultimately tragic love story is told in Baz Luhrmann’s beautiful and bombastic style. Fantastic editing gives this musical energy from beginning to end as dance, music, and special effects blend to tell a perfect modern melodrama. Moulin Rouge! is streaming on Hulu.

Samurai Champloo: Samurai Champloo is an undeniable classic. Set in Edo-period Japan, it tells the story of a ronin and an outlaw who are hired to track down a samurai who smells like sunflowers. Their thrilling and often surreal adventures are set to a hip-hop score with music by artists including Fat Jon, Nujabes, Tsutchie, and FORCE OF NATURE. A tale of great characters on a fantastic adventure, set to beautiful music, it's perhaps no surprise it's so good considering Samurai Champloo’s director is Shinichiro Watanabe of Cowboy Bebop fame. Samurai Champloo is streaming on Funimation. And if you haven’t seen Cowboy Bebop yet, then be sure to check out the anime on Netflix.

From 'Cowboy Bebop' to 'Death Note': What Anime Fans Need to Finally Embrace Live-Action Adaptation

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Lauren Krystaf (7 Articles Published) Lauren Krystaf is a Resource Writer for Collider. She holds a BA in Anthropology and an MS in Library and Information Science. When not busy with her kids, cats, and fish, she enjoys gardening, reading, and of course overthinking movies and TV shows. More From Lauren Krystaf