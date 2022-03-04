We have only learned to look at artificial intelligence as something that would one day rule the world, and take over human society. But what if it’s just a skewed perception of the future? What if the future sees more intimate relationships between man and machines?

After Yang promises to answer these questions and give you a completely new outlook towards mechanical beings. The movie is set in a future where robots/robotic children can be employed as live-in babysitters. It follows the story of a father who attempts to save the life of his daughter’s babysitter, an android.

The upcoming sci-fi drama is written and directed by Kogonada and is based on a short story titled Saying Goodbye to Yang by Alexander Weinstein. After Yang features Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, and Haley Lu Richardson in leading roles. After a great reception at Cannes and Sundance film festivals, After Yang is now hitting theaters. So, while you wait, here are all the details on how you can watch the movie and where you can stream it online.

Is After Yang Streaming online?

Yes, it is. A24, the movie's production and distribution company, is releasing After Yang on Showtime, at the same time as its theatrical release.

Is After Yang in Movie Theaters?

After Yang is releasing in theaters across the United States and also on streaming on Friday, March 4, 2022. It made its world premiere in July 2021, at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. The movie also won an award at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022.

When going to the theaters, it is advisable to exercise necessary caution against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Though the circumstances are better than before, local theaters might continue to follow safety guidelines, and so should you.

When Will After Yang Arrive on DVD or VOD?

There are no official updates from A24 on whether After Yang will be available on VOD or not. There might or might not be a Blu-ray and DVD release for the same. Typically, DVDs and Blu-rays get released in about three to four months from the date of the theater release. That could also apply to After Yang. But until then, the only options for you to watch this movie are either at the theaters or on Showtime.

Can You Watch After Yang Without Showtime?

You can watch After Yang by streaming it on Showtime or going to your local theater. As far as streaming is concerned, you can get access to Showtime’s streaming service in various ways.

Showtime is available on a minimum subscription of $10.99 per month, which will allow you ad-free access to their content library of television shows, movies, sports, and live events. You can also download movies and shows with your membership. You can also get Showtime as an add-on to your Prime Video membership or Hulu membership. There’s also the option of getting a 30-day free trial of Showtime before you start paying monthly. The Showtime app is now available on Android, iOS, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Fubo TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, and other smart devices.

What Is After Yang about?

The official synopsis of After Yang reads,

"When his young daughter’s beloved companion — an android named Yang — malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way to repair him. In the process, he discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and daughter across a distance he didn’t know was there."

That more or less sums up what the movie is essentially about. But as it’s clear from critical reviews and an understanding of Kogonada’s filmmaking, there’s more to this movie than what meets the eye in the trailer or promos. After Yang dives into the little spaces which mainstream sci-fi leaves aside. It gives us the hope of a future where nature, humans, and technology can blend into a holistic, self-sustaining ecosystem. And the premise of this new system will not be devoid of finer senses and sensibilities. That’s a hope that After Yang seems to be driven by.

Watch The After Yang Trailer

A24 released the official trailer for After Yang on February 1, 2022. From what we see in the trailer, the movie explores intimate human emotions and has a sensitive take on the subject of artificial intelligence and its place in human society. The artistic storytelling and abstract, dreamy visuals confirm that this isn’t going to be your regular sci-fi movie set in the future where existence is a constant fight. Rather, we see deeper, searching sentiments, expressed in both living and non-living things.

The trailer of After Yang reveals the overall plot. It shows Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith as parents of a little girl whose babysitter is Yang, a droid who’s equivalent to a teenage human boy. One day, Yang just stops functioning, and the parents try to figure out what to do and if they can bring him back to life. The clip subtly reveals the gradual transitions of characters, as well as some very touching moments that you can expect in the course of the movie. Overall, what we can say from the trailer is that After Yang is going to be a very thought-provoking story.

How Is After Yang's Critical Reception?

Since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, and later at the Sundance Film Festival, After Yang has received widespread critical acclaim. The movie has an 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes and 84% on Metacritic. Collider’s glowing review of the film's debut at Cannes reaffirms the fact that After Yang could turn out to be a movie of the year. Here is a snippet of the review:

“After Yang, takes the genre at its most minimalistic and personal, using artificial humans to explore everything from memories, to identity, to culture, in the best movie about A.I. in years… After Yang creates a tactile futuristic world with minimal exposition. Kogonada evokes the feeling of a future where technology and nature have become indistinguishable from one another with small and subtle signs, like self-driving vehicles with flora surrounding the seats or by making Jake a man obsessed with the pursuit of the perfect cup of tea, which he prepares in with traditional methods. Just like with Columbus, Kogonada uses minimalist designs and camera movements to make the film's world and its architectural designs pop up even more.”

