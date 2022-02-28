Beloved '80s sitcom ALF will have a new home exclusively on Shout! Factory TV starting on March 25. The free-to-watch streamer has hauled in all 102 episodes of the alien comedy along with every episode of ALF: The Animated Series, ALF Tales, and the made-for-TV movie Project ALF for free streaming on its site. The news of the show's release on the platform comes a few days after Deadline reported Shout! Factory acquired the distribution rights for ALF in a "pop culture content" push.

ALF ran on NBC from 1986 to 1990 and centered on the Tanner family, a relatively normal suburban family that just happens to house a furry Alien Life Form from the planet Melmac named Gordon Shumway. After Gordon crash lands into their garage, the Tanners bring him in and make him one of the family, giving him the nickname ALF. The entire show revolves around the wise-cracking alien learning the culture of Earth, making friends, eating cats, and generally getting by as a member of the Tanner family while avoiding detection from the U.S. Alien Task Force. Tom Patchett (The Carol Burnett Show) and Paul Fusco - who was also ALF's puppeteer and voice - created the show which featured Anne Schedeen, Max Wright, Andrea Elson, and Benji Gregory as its stars.

Shout! Factory has been giving older shows like Mystery Science Theater 3000 and The Carol Burnett Show new life through its free streaming and live TV platform. With ALF making the jump to the streamer, it opens up the show for a whole new audience that has yet to see the Melmackian's alien hijinks.

RELATED: 'Squid Game,' 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' Casts Among Winners at 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsShout! Factory is also planned to use access to the ALF franchise for more than distribution with the site promising more pop-culture content surrounding the show in partnership with Alien Productions. It's the most action the pop-culture icon has seen in a while, though a reboot was in the works with Warner Bros. TV back in 2018 until being unceremoniously scrapped the same year.

If you've never seen ALF before, give the classic a watch for free on Shout! Factory TV starting March 25th. You can watch anything on the site through your phone, tablet, or computer, but Shout! Factory TV also has an app available on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. It can also be found as a channel on Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Channels, Comcast Xfinity, Roku Premium Subscriptions, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, and Twitch, among others.

