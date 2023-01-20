The Toronto International Film Festival saw the premieres of countless award-season gems that it’s hard to keep track of. Between clear Oscar favorites like Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans or the critically acclaimed British indie gem, Aftersun, the festival saw one of its best years. One of the more overlooked, but no less worthwhile films from the festival is Alice, Darling. The film takes the unfortunately relevant subject of domestic and emotional abuse and makes it the central conflict in this thrilling story of intervention. Anna Kendrick who normally stars in comedies like Pitch Perfect and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates stars as the lead, getting to flex her criminally underrated dramatic skills in a film that offers a refreshing take on abuse. For anybody who can’t wait to see this intimate drama, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this indie gem.

When Will Alice, Darling Be Released?

Alice, Darling previously premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022, and a very limited Oscar-qualifying release via Lionsgate on December 30, 2022.

As of today, January 20, 2023, the film is now in its wide release, exclusively in AMC theaters.

Alice, Darling Showtimes:

Will Alice, Darling Be Available on Streaming the Same Day as Theaters?

Unfortunately, Alice, Darling will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on when it will end up on streaming.

However, Lionsgate recently signed a deal with The Roku Channel and Peacock which will give the streamers the right to show their films after their theatrical run. You can get a Peacock membership for $4.99 a month, or you can get a free Roku Channel subscription by paying for a Roku device.

Here Is Lionsgate’s Official Synopsis For Alice, Darling:

In this taut thriller, Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick stars as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon’s revenge is as inevitable as it is shattering – and once unleashed, it tests Alice’s strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships.

Is There a Trailer For Alice, Darling?

A full-length trailer for Alice, Darling was released on December 6th. When Alice’s friends take her out for drinks, they invite her to a getaway in the countryside. Immediately we see how this fun event turns into a strategic ordeal for Alice as she rehearses how she can break the news to her partner. The weekend starts out fine, but soon Alice begins to worry that she is betraying her possessive partner. When he shows up at the house, the secrets of his manipulation are revealed. His loving words “my beautiful girl” hover over the trailer and suddenly the epithet becomes an ominous threat.

Who Is in the Cast of Alice, Darling?

Alice, Darling features an intimate and experienced cast sure to be recognizable to fans of both commercial and independent cinema. In the lead as Alice, the victim of her boyfriend’s psychological abuse is Anna Kendrick. Kendrick first got her start on the stage and became one of the youngest people to get nominated for a Tony award for the 1998 revival of High Society when she was only 13. 5 years later, she made her film debut in the musical comedy Camp where she played a nerdy camper at a musical theater camp and earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination. She first came to prominence for mainstream audiences when she played Jessica, Bella’s friend in the worldwide phenomenon, Twilight. That same year she starred in the Oscar-nominated film Up In the Air alongside George Clooney and Vera Farmiga. She, herself, won an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Natalie Keener, an ambitious young 23-year-old with a cost-effective and scientifically sound method for firing people.

Her career reached new heights when she starred in Pitch Perfect which told the hilarious and charming story of a reject group of college acapella singers. Since then, Kendrick has flipped between drama and comedy, starring alongside Blake Lively in A Simple Favor as well as Noelle with Bill Hader. Starring alongside Kendrick as her supportive friends, Tess and Sophie, are Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku. Horn came to prominence in Canada for her role in the indie comedy, The Trotsky, alongside Jay Baruchel. She also enjoys a recurring role on the Canadian TV series Letterkenny as well as the haunting horror film by Brandon Cronenberg, Possessor. Mosaku gained prominence for her work in England starring in the fifth season of the detective drama, Luther, alongside Idris Elba. She has since appeared on the Marvel TV series Loki as Hunter B-15.

Who Is the Director of Alice, Darling?

The director of Alice, Darling is Mary Nighy. Nighy is the daughter of prominent British actor Bill Nighy who you may recognize from films like Love Actually and About Time. Nighy herself originally began her career as an actress. At the start of her career she starred mainly in TV series or miniseries like The Lost Prince and Rosemary & Thyme. She got her big break when she starred in Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette where she played Princess de Lamballe. Shortly afterward, Nighy began directing and has become one of Britain’s most prolific short filmmakers.

Other Movies Like Alice, Darling

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this captivating drama, check out these three other films which explore the psychological scars that bad relationships can leave.

Resurrection (2022) - Another criminally overlooked film from the past year, Resurrection features one of the most haunting and brilliant performances the horror genre has to offer. The film follows a successful businesswoman named Margaret who has raised her daughter as a single mother all her life. In the summer before her daughter leaves home for college, her older, manipulative ex David shows up threatening to reveal a monstrous secret she’s been desperate to hide for years. As Margaret, Rebecca Hall delivers her best performance and gives a monologue so horrifying and restrained, you won’t forget it. Meanwhile, Tim Roth's calm demeanor as David transforms this villain from a common horrible ex to a predatory shark.

Midsommar (2019) - With this film, Ari Aster proved that Hereditary was not just a lucky break but the start of an illustrious career. Midsommar begins when Mark is nearly convinced to break up with his girlfriend Dani. When a family tragedy befalls Dani, he decides to stay with her but continues to be distant and uncaring. When the two decide to travel to a Midsommar event in Sweden, their relationship and the festival are revealed to have a much darker side. Though Florence Pugh had already made a name for herself in British indies like Lady Macbeth and Fighting with My Family, this movie cemented her as a star that Hollywood would be able to depend on for years to come.

Nocturnal Animals (2016) - It’s hard to believe that Amy Adams couldn’t get an Oscar win let alone a nomination for this stylishly terrifying thriller. Nocturnal Animals begins when Susan Morrow (Adams) receives a book manuscript from her ex-husband, who she left 20 years earlier. Dedicated to her, the story draws on their own lives and relationships but with an added degree of violence and mystery. The nature of the novel forces her to rethink their relationship and her cruel betrayal. Originally a fashion designer, Tom Ford easily transitioned to the role of director and showed he could create beautiful dresses and camera shots.