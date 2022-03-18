She is free and she is going to get even. Here’s how to watch Alice seek her revenge.

Alice, the upcoming crime thriller starring Keke Palmer and Common follows an escaped enslaved woman who discovers the shocking truth about the world outside the plantation she has lived on for the entirety of her life. Krystin Ver Linden makes her directorial debut with Alice, a story of empowerment, freedom, and getting even. The gripping story has a focus on themes of racism, self-worth, and standing up for what is right while still being downright terrifying. The film's big twist takes place early on in the film, with the majority of the story focusing on the changes that the main character undergoes, the truth that she learns, and what she decides to do with her newfound knowledge.

The brave and bold Alice is portrayed by Keke Palmer, an actress and musician known for her role as Mercedes in the 2019 film Hustlers. Palmer stars opposite Common, a fellow musician and actor who appeared in the 2017 action film John Wick: Chapter 2 and recently took on the recurring role of Dr. Chris Jackson in the Mindy Kaling-created series Never Have I Ever.

If you can’t wait to see Alice, the twisted tale inspired by true events, then you’ve come to the right place. This easy-to-navigate guide will help you find answers to any questions you have about when and where you can watch the upcoming thriller.

Watch the Official Alice Trailer

The trailer for Alice wasn’t released until February 2022, though, it has quickly amassed over one million views. The trailer showcases the drastic change between Alice as a terrified enslaved person to the bold and beautiful revenge-seeking free woman on her way to get even. Alice’s physical changes throughout the film take on a lot of significance, signaling the changes the character is going through emotionally. As she finds herself, she evolves, until finally asking Frank how she looks, to which he responds “Like you”. And who is she? She is "freedom". Alice then physically embodies the very thing she ached for all those years on the plantation.

In January, Alice made its premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, where critics praised the performance of lead actress Keke Palmer. Alice's theatrical release is set for March 18, 2022.

Is Alice Available to Stream?

While it is likely that Alice will eventually be available to stream, Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment, the film’s distributors, have not stated when that will take place or what service it would be made available on.

Is Alice Showing in Movie Theaters?

Alice will be premiering in theaters on March 18. Be prepared for an Inception-like experience when you watch Alice watch the 1972 film Coffy in theaters, in theaters.

Will Alice be Available for Rent or Purchase?

At this time, the distributors have made no comment on if the film will be available to rent or purchase, online or on DVD.

What Is Alice About?

The official plot of Alice is as follows:

“Alice (Keke Palmer) yearns for freedom as an enslaved person on a rural Georgia plantation under its brutal and disturbed owner Paul (Jonny Lee Miller). After a violent clash with Paul, she flees through the neighboring woods and stumbles onto the unfamiliar sight of a highway, soon discovering the year is actually 1973. Rescued on the roadside by a disillusioned political activist named Frank (Common), Alice quickly comprehends the lies that have kept her in bondage and the promise of Black liberation. Inspired by true events, Alice is a modern empowerment story tracing Alice's journey through the post-Civil Rights Era American South.”

Who Is the Writer/Director of Alice?

The seventies-inspired thriller was written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden. This is Ver Linden’s first major project, with three other upcoming projects on the way: American Roulette, Hawk, and Ashe.

More Thrillers that Focus on Racial Issues You Can Watch Now

Get Out: Get Out is a psychological horror film that deals with themes of hypnosis, white saviorism, and liberal ignorance. The film tells the story of Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) as he meets his white girlfriend’s nervous and overly friendly family for the first time. After his girlfriend’s mother, who is a hypnotherapist, uses her skills to help him quit smoking, he makes increasingly shocking and disturbing discoveries that make him fear for his consciousness. Written and directed by Jordan Peele, the twisted story is full of symbolism of slavery and depicts a lack of attention to missing black men in comparison to missing white women. Released in 2017, Get Out won 88 of the 218 awards it was nominated for, with critics noting the film's distinctive visual style as well as praising the direction of Peele in his directorial debut.

BlacKkKlansman: From director Spike Lee, BlaKkKlansman is a biographical crime film based on the memoir Black Klansman by Ron Stallworth, the first African-American detective to serve in his city of Colorado Springs, who infiltrated the ranks of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s. In the film, Stallworth, who is portrayed by John David Washington, teams up with his colleague Flip Zimmerman to expose and take down the extremist group. The real identity of the detective on whom Flip is based has remained a secret, with Stallworth himself only referring to his partner as Chuck in the memoir. BlacKkKlansman premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 where it won the Grand Prix award. The provocative and hard-hitting crime film received critical acclaim and has been called far more frightening than funny.

Antebellum: The strange and terrifying thriller film Antebellum takes place on what appears to be a plantation in the Georgia south in the 1800s. The story centers around a character named Veronica Henley, a 21st-century author who is suddenly and mysteriously transported to the antebellum plantation. Now known by the name Eden, she fights for her life and tries to flee the brutal forced labor and abuse that she and other enslaved people on the land face. The film focuses on the effects of slavery on the consciousness of a modern Black woman and explores a colliding past, present, and future. Antebellum was written and directed by duo Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz in their directorial debut and stars singer/rapper Janelle Monáe as the enslaved author.

Django Unchained: Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, the bold and bloody revisionist western film follows the titular character Django (Jamie Foxx) on his journey to find and free his long-lost wife, who is enslaved on the infamous plantation of Calvin Candy (Leonardo DiCaprio). Django accompanies an unorthodox bounty hunter named Dr. King Shultz (Christoph Waltz), who assists Django in saving his wife from the twisted plantation owner after he assists Shultz in capturing a bounty in a shoot out full of wild and ingenious tricks. The award-winning film features the stylish and deliciously pleasurable cinematography that Tarantino is known for and is often compared to his earlier film Inglourious Basterds, which tells the satirical story of a team of Jewish soldiers who hunt down Nazis during WWII.

