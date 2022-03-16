Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise is easily one of the most popular animes in the world, with fans spread across the globe. And now, Dragon Ball fans can finally watch all the shows within the series online (except Dragon Ball Z Kai, which, let's face it, doesn't really count as its own show).

In case you don't know what the series is all about, the Dragon Ball franchise follows the adventures of Son Goku, first introduced as an orphan with a monkey's tail and strange martial arts powers. With the help of allies like Bulma, Krillin, and Master Roshi, Goku protects the world by stopping people from gathering together the seven titular Dragon Balls. When brought together, the Dragon Balls allow one to summon the Eternal Dragon Shenron, who can grant whatever you wish for when summoned.

Over the course of the series, we learn more about Goku and his heritage (turns out he's basically a more idiotic Superman) and see how he pushes himself to new heights of power. And it doesn't just end with Goku, as we are eventually introduced to his sons Gohan and Goten and their adventures as well.

Dragon Ball has the distinction of being one of the earliest anime franchises to achieve a truly global presence. It's exciting, fun, and there are some great stories here that have kept fans happy for decades. So without further ado, here's how you can stream each of the shows in the Dragon Ball franchise.

Image via Toei Animation

Dragon Ball

Image via Toei Animation

First premiering in 1986, Dragon Ball ran for three years and 153 episodes. The original series introduces the key protagonists of the franchise (and some antagonists who later become protagonists). This is where it all began and the show is a nostalgic watch for fans of the franchise. You can now stream all episodes of Dragon Ball on Crunchyroll as of March 15, 2022. Earlier, the show was only available on Funimation but the two anime streaming services have now merged libraries, giving fans unprecedented access to the entire library of Dragon Ball stories in one location.

Dragon Ball Z

Image via Toei Animation

Despite how influential the original series is when most people think of Dragon Ball, they think of Dragon Ball Z. The show began airing in 1989 and ended in 1996, delivering 291 episodes and a number of specials. Dragon Ball Z repositions the franchise away from its fantasy origins, giving it a more sci-fi touch with the revelation that Goku is actually an alien warrior who was sent to Earth as a baby. The series begins five years after Dragon Ball and introduces Goku's son, Gohan, as well as the Saiyans, Goku's species. And speaking of Saiyans, Dragon Ball Z's biggest breakout star is without a doubt, the ruthless antihero Vegeta, Prince of all Saiyans and Goku's greatest rival / best buddy. Dragon Ball Z is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Dragon Ball GT

Image via Toei Animation

Dragon Ball GT is... complicated. Fans still debate whether GT should be considered canonical to the Dragon Ball franchise, with some considering it a non-canon side story because it isn't based on a manga by Akira Toriyama. The show follows a magically de-aged Goku, his fierce granddaughter Pan, and their various allies and enemies. Dragon Ball GT was poorly received when it first aired between 1996 and 1997 but it has since become significantly more popular. One important contribution that GT made to the franchise was the introduction of the Super Saiyan 4 form, which is probably the most polarizing thing in the fandom with as many fans as detractors. Dragon Ball GT is now on Crunchyroll.

Dragon Ball Super

Image via Toei Animation

The current series of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Super first premiered in 2015, 18 years after the end of Dragon Ball GT. The series ignores the previous show and picks up several years after the end of Dragon Ball Z. The show expands the world of the franchise in a big way, introducing characters like Beerus the God of Destruction and revealing multiple parallel worlds, all with powerful fighters who rival our heroes. Though fairly new, Dragon Ball Super has proved quite popular with fans, receiving praise for its higher quality of animation and stunning new designs. You can stream the Japanese version of Dragon Ball Super with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

