Already one of the most talked about movies of the year, All of Us Strangers brings together some of the best actors working today. Starring Andrew Scott, famous for his roles in television shows like Sherlock and Fleabag, Paul Mescal who recently received his first Oscar nomination for Aftersun, Claire Foy, the original Queen Elizabeth in The Queen, and Billy Elliot’s Jamie Bell, this film is sure to sweep this awards seasons major acting categories. Centering around Adam (Scott), a lonely Londoner, the film begins when he has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor named Harry (Mescal), and the two fall in love. As his relationship begins to bloom, however, he becomes preoccupied with memories of his parents who died 30 years ago.

When he returns to the suburban town he grew up in, he mysteriously finds his parents (Foy and Bell) in his childhood home, seemingly alive, and looking just as they did on the day they died. Featuring a mix of fantastic circumstances and real emotions, director Andrew Haigh creates a heartbreakingly beautiful movie. For anybody who can’t wait to see this family drama, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this new critical darling.

After initially premiering at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2023, All of Us Strangers played at several festivals, including New York and Valladolid. It is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2023.

Will 'All of Us Strangers' Have a Theatrical Release?

All of Us Strangers will receive a theatrical release, so you can enjoy the film at your local cinema. Other films it will compete against on its opening weekend include Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s rom-com Anyone But You and DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The film will eventually be available to stream on Hulu, which is where all of Searchlight Pictures’ films are currently available to stream after their theatrical releases and in exclusive VOD windows. Recently, Theater Camp was made available on the service two months after its theatrical release, so that leads us to believe that All of Us Strangers will likely be available on the service sometime in February 2024.

Since All of Us Strangers is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when Searchlight Pictures will release the DVD, but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release. However, looking back on another Searchlight Pictures release, Flamin’ Hot, which was released on DVD and Blu-ray on September 4, 2023, 87 days after its theatrical release, All of Us Strangers will likely receive a physical copy in late March.

All of Us Strangers Showtimes

You can use the links below to find showtimes for All of Us Strangers at a theater near you.

All of Us Strangers Trailer

A trailer for All of Us Strangers was released on September 21st. Though he appears to be happy and successful on the outside, Adam is secretly bogged down by the weight of the modern world and its mundane routine. Suddenly, a confident and captivating neighbor draws him out of his shell. But even with all this good fortune, he still can’t confront the pain of his parent’s passing when he was a child. Thanks to a fantastical turn of events, Adam gets the chance to relive, forgive, and never forget the parents he lost long ago.

The official synopsis:

From director Andrew Haigh. One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.

More Movies Like ‘All of Us Strangers’ That You Can Stream Right Now

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this intimate indie drama, check out these three other films about the complex relationships between children and their parents.

Petite Maman - French director Celine Sciamma may be most famous to international audiences for her romantic period drama, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, but her follow-up film, Petite Maman, deserves just as much, if not more, attention and praise. Following an introspective and emotionally intelligent eight-year-old girl named Nelly, the film begins soon after she loses her beloved grandmother. She and her parents subsequently return to her mother’s childhood home, and she begins to explore the house and the surrounding woods. When her mother suddenly disappears, Nelly meets a girl her age in the woods and the two build a treehouse. Without giving too much away, Sciamma skillfully crafts an intimate story that shows what would happen if we stopped seeing our parents as authority figures and started seeing them as vulnerable human beings.

Pain & Glory - It’s safe to say that Pedro Almodovar is one of the most prolific directors working today with legendary works including Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, All About My Mother, and Parallel Mothers. It is therefore no small feat that Pain & Glory has become one of his most renowned films. Inspired by his own life, the film follows Salvador Mallo, an aging gay filmmaker who begins to reflect on his life, his work, and his early life with his mother, who did everything she could to make sure he could rise from his humble beginnings in a Valencia village to stardom. Featuring two of his best actors, Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz, Almodovar’s most personal film is deeply insightful and engrossing.

The Tree of Life - After making a series of nonfiction epics like The Thin Red Line and A New World, American auteur Terence Malick gave audiences a deeply moving, but deeply personal epic about a dysfunctional family in The Tree of Life. Set in Texas in the 1950s, the film follows the eldest son in this traditional American family as he navigates life from childhood to adulthood. Years later, when he tries to reconcile with his father, he begins to contemplate their complicated relationship and the mysteries of the modern world. Not only did this film win several Oscar nominations, it also introduced the world to the immense talent of Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain.

