Right now, many soccer fans are finding themselves without anything to keep busy. Not only are all the major European leagues on hiatus, but the World Cup, which should have been scheduled for this summer, has been delayed until November. The only thing these fans can turn to is a good docuseries. For soccer fans, All or Nothing has been a godsend, helping to fill the hours when their favorite team isn’t playing. The series has followed the Brazilian national team as they embarked on their journey to Copa America glory in 2019 as well as the disappointing lows of a Juventus team unable to get a Champions League win, even with Ronaldo at their side. All or Nothing: Arsenal promises to be the most exciting season yet. From their pitifully goalless beginning of the season to their fifth-place turnaround, Arsenal had one of the craziest seasons last year. For the restless fans who need to pass the time while they wait for the Premier League to start back up, here’s a handy guide that will tell you just how to watch this series.

Image via Prime Video

Related:Ryan Reynolds Wants to Save a Struggling Soccer Team in 'Welcome to Wrexham' Trailer

Where Is All or Nothing: Arsenal Streaming?

Image via Prime Video

All or Nothing: Arsenal is streaming on Prime Video and you can binge every other season of All or Nothing on the service as well. Unfortunately, you cannot watch All or Nothing: Arsenal without an Amazon Prime subscription, but it’s not too late to get one. You can get a Prime Video and Amazon Prime membership for $14.99 a month or you can just get the Prime Video membership for $8.99 a month.

Here’s the official synopsis of the show:

All or Nothing: Arsenal follows the iconic football club in what would turn out to be an unforgettable season. With unprecedented access to players and staff for a year, capturing the highs and lows of life on and off the pitch, this is football at its finest: raw, dramatic, and full of passion.

When Will All or Nothing: Arsenal Premiere?

All or Nothing: Arsenal will premiere on August 4, 2022, with three episodes. The rest of the episodes will be released on August 11 and August 18.

How Many Episodes of All or Nothing: Arsenal Will There Be?

There will be eight episodes of All or Nothing: Arsenal in total.

Related:9 Iconic Soccer Documentaries That Take You Behind the Scenes of the Beautiful Game

Is There a Trailer For All or Nothing: Arsenal?

A full-length trailer was released on July 19 and gives every fan a much-needed glimpse into a season that left every Arsenal fan on an emotional rollercoaster. The trailer opens with Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, giving a pep talk to the team and introducing his style of management and play to the audience. The trailer sets up all the dramatic highs and lows that were born out of Arsenal’s 2021-22 season as their captain of three years was stripped of his title after mounting tensions between himself and Arteta and his subsequent mid-season transfer to Barcelona.

Tense scenes of Arteta yelling and kicking, players throwing things, and even getting into fights on training grounds are revealed as commentators and fans wonder if everybody is losing their mind. But somehow, Arsenal is able to turn it around and fans that claimed they were witnessing the worst Arsenal team in history at the beginning of the season suddenly declare that they were falling back in love with the club at the end. It’s a dramatic arc fit for a club with as rich a history as Arsenal.

Who Is the Narrator of All or Nothing: Arsenal?

Every season, All or Nothing not only promises high-stakes drama and athleticism but talented and expressive narrators. Previously, actors like Mark Harmon, Ben Kingsley, and Taika Waititi, have all narrated seasons of the show. This year, Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya will be serving as the narrator.

As a London native, Kaluuya is a lifelong Arsenal fan who’ll add real passion and emotion to the series. Kaluuya made a name for himself in the Jordan Peele classic Get Out and has since appeared in countless films like Black Panther and Judas and the Black Messiah. Currently, he is reuniting with Peele for the horror film of the summer, Nope.

More Docuseries About Soccer That You Can Watch Now

20 years ago, you would be hard-pressed to find any documentaries about soccer if you didn’t count World Cup goal compilations. Today, streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, and HBO Max have been producing dozens of docuseries about the sport’s wins and losses. If you still need more shows that remind you of why you fell in love with the beautiful game, check out this shortlist:

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur: Though some die-hard Arsenal fans wouldn’t be caught dead watching hours of footage about their bitter rival, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur should be the exception to the rule. The series follows one of the team’s most turbulent seasons. Fresh off of making it to the Champions League final for the first time in their history, manager Mauricio Pochettino seemed set to lead Tottenham to glory. Things don’t go as planned and Pochettino is summarily fired and the controversial, trophy-hungry manager, José Mourinho is brought in. As if that weren’t enough, their season is interrupted by the pandemic, and their Premier League fate is left up in the air. Unlike other team profiles, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur doesn’t leave anything out, no matter how unflattering. Team fights and skirmishes are left in and the eccentric wisdom of the “special one”, Mourinho, makes you wonder what it really takes to be a winner.

Simeone: Living Match by Match: For most clubs, the era of the longstanding manager is a thing of the past. Arsenal no longer has Arsene Wenger and Manchester United has long felt the absence of Sir Alex Ferguson. However, Atletico Madrid has been lucky enough to have Diego Simeone turn them from a mid-table team into a Champions League contender in his eleven years in charge. Simeone: Living Match by Match follows his humble beginnings in the Argentine league to Atletico’s unexpected La Liga win in 2021. In this documentary, we don’t just get to know what it takes to be a manager of a major squad, but we are also given a soccer history lesson. Having started his career in the 1980s, we get a portrait of Diego Maradona, Serie A at the height of its popularity, Copa America glory, and modern game tactics. For any fans of Spanish soccer, this is a must-see.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Many people say that it’s hard to be an Arsenal fan now due to their inability to return to their former “Invincibles” era glory, but it is much harder to be a Sunderland fan. Sunderland 'Til I Die documents the team that had previously won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup as they are forced to play in the Championship League after a humiliating relegation from the Premier League in the previous season. Under terrible financial stress, it’s up to the Sunderland community to keep the club going. Following these die-hard fans, as they are forced to watch their team plummet, you realize just what it means to be a fan. It’s easy when they’re doing well, but would you still be a season ticket holder if your team had no chance of winning?