Michael Bay is name that has become synonymous big, dumb action movies that are more successful commercially than they are critically. However, the trailers and marketing for Bay's latest film Ambulance look different from his other movies in that they focus more on the tense character drama between its three leads (Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González) than on the manic set pieces that the filmmaker is known for. Bay even said that his original intention with this movie was to focus on the tension between characters who are trapped in a claustrophobic setting, and he certainly isn't wrong based on what's shown in the trailers.

If you're a fan of Bay's prior work or just want to see the movie because you just want to see cars get blown up, then here's your helpful guide on how you can watch Michael Bay's latest bombastic action film, Ambulance.

Image via Universal

Related:'Ambulance': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know About Michael Bay's New Movie

Watch the Ambulance Trailer

The first trailer for Ambulance was released at Universal's CinemaCon presentation on August 25, 2021, and then online on October 21 of that same year. The footage shown off looks unapologetically Michael Bay while still highlighting the complex adoptive sibling dynamic between Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen's characters.

Another trailer was publicly released on March 24, 2022. In addition to once again highlighting all the Bayhem and character drama from the prior trailer, this clip features some insane drone shots and a light-hearted bit where both brothers are singing along to "Sailing" by Christopher Cross.

When Will Ambulance Be Released?

Ambulance will be released theatrically in the U.S. on April 8, 2022. The film was originally supposed to come out on February 18, 2022, alongside the much delayed video game movie Uncharted, which ironically cast Gyllenhaal's Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland in the lead role, but will now go up against another highly anticipated video game movie: Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Even though Ambulance isn't based on established IP like its competition (though it is based off a 2005 Danish film), it could still make a sizable profit at the box office since it's already made over $12 million overseas and is one of the less pricey films in Bay's filmography with an estimated production budget of $40 million. That price-tag may sound like a lot, but it's actually modest for a major studio release, especially one with a name like Bay's attached to it. The divisive action filmmaker even admitted in an interview with Les Cinémas Pathe Gaumont that what drew him to this screenplay was that he could make the movie quickly and efficiently in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Ambulance Be Released In Theaters?

Image via Universal

Yes, Ambulance will be released in U.S. theaters on April 8, 2022. If you feel comfortable going to a movie theater during the still ongoing global health crisis, then click this link to find out if Ambulance is playing at a theater near you!

Will Ambulance Be Available to Stream Online the Same Day as Theaters?

No, Ambulance will not be available on streaming the same day it releases in theaters. However, the film will be available to stream on Peacock 45 days after it hits theaters. If Universal does decide to release Ambulance on the day its theatrical window wraps up, then it will be available to stream on Peacock on May 23.

While Universal is releasing several upcoming movies on Peacock the same day as theaters including Rob Zombie's The Munsters and Blumhouse's Firestarter remake, they do not seem to be going that route with Ambulance.

When Will Ambulance Be Available on Blu-ray and VOD?

Image via Universal

No word yet on when Ambulance will be available on Blu-ray and DVD, but movies usually get released on those platforms three to four months after premiering in theaters. By that logic, Ambulance will be available on Blu-ray and DVD in either July 2022 or August 2022. As for VOD, movies on this platform come out one to two weeks before hitting Blu-ray, so expect to see Ambulance on VOD in either June 2022 or July 2022.

Related:‘I Helped Destroy People’: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Star, Co-Produce Whistleblower Drama With Michael B. Jordan

What Is the Plot of Ambulance?

If you're still not sure what Ambulance is about, then this official plot synopsis may help:

Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.

Judging by this plot synopsis, Bay looks to be hearkening back to his earlier works such as Bad Boys and The Rock while also taking influence from other iconic 90s action films including Speed and Heat. If Ambulance is like any of these movies, then it will surely be a treat!

Should You Watch Original Ambulancen Before Watching Michael Bay's Ambulance?

Image via Nordisk Film

For those who don't know, Michael Bay's Ambulance is a remake of a Danish thriller from 2005 called Ambulancen, which is also about two brothers who rob a bank before hijacking an ambulance with an EMT already onboard.

Unfortunately, anyone who wants to watch the original Ambulance before seeing this new version may be out of luck as the former is not available on either streaming or VOD--at least not in the U.S. DVD copies of the film are available to order on Amazon, but they won't play in DVD players that are sold in U.S. and Canada.

The good news that you won't have to watch Ambulancen to understand Bay's film--at least not according to him. Speaking with Les Cinémas Pathe Gaumont, Bay explained that he did not watch the original or read its script prior to beginning production on his version because wanted to make it his own, which is usually a good sign for a remake.

Why Michael Bay's Movies Represent the Best and Worst of the U.S.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Zachary Sosland (23 Articles Published) Zachary Sosland is an SEO Entertainment Content Writer for Collider. Before joining Collider, Zack was a feature writer for the pop culture website Looper where he wrote about relevant pop culture topics such as "Bizarre Things That Happened On The Set Of The Shining" and "Why Avatar The Last Airbender Is The Best Animated Show Ever"; some of these articles were adapted into videos for Looper's YouTube channel, which have gone on to receive tens of thousands of views. Born and raised in Washington, DC, Zack currently resides in Los Angeles, CA where he continues to pursue a career in the entertainment industry! More From Zachary Sosland