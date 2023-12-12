Cord Jefferson, renowned for scripting episodes of TV hits like Watchmen, Succession, and The Good Place, has taken a bold leap into directing. His directorial debut, showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival, adapts Percival Everett's incisive 2001 novel, "Erasure," into American Fiction, a sharp satire dissecting the publishing world's stereotypical view of Black literature.

American Fiction transcends being merely a directorial debut, it is a declarative statement from Jefferson. With a cast featuring Jeffrey Wright, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown, Erika Alexander, and Leslie Uggams, the film leaves a lasting impact. Its blend of biting humor, critical commentary, and engaging storytelling sets it apart.

Central to the film is Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, played by Wright, a professor and author. Monk's story navigates the superficialities of academia and publishing. In Boston, at a literary festival, he encounters stereotypical works like Sintara Golden's "We’s Lives in Da Ghetto," epitomizing the industry's clichéd narratives. His professional challenges and family dynamics lead to a crucial, potentially life-altering decision. American Fiction serves as both a societal reflection and an industry critique, offering a film experience that is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking.

When Is 'American Fiction' Coming Out?

Set to make a splash in the Oscar season, American Fiction will see a limited release on December 15 where it will be playing in select theaters across Los Angeles and New York. This will be followed by a nationwide release on December 22, where it will be showing in theaters all across North America. It enters a packed cinematic landscape. It will be vying for attention amidst a flurry of heavy hitters like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the wrestling saga The Iron Claw, a fresh musical spin on The Color Purple, Michael Mann's eagerly awaited Ferrari, and George Clooney’s heart-racing sports drama The Boys in the Boat.

Find Showtimes for 'American Fiction'

Watch the Trailer for 'American Fiction'

On October 16, the first trailer for American Fiction was unveiled, showcasing scenes from the critically lauded dramedy along with excerpts from a range of reviews.

The movie delves into the publishing industry's stereotypes with its insightful trailer. The film centers around Monk, who confronts the industry's narrow view of Black literature. In a striking scene, Issa Rae’s character Sintara Golden is depicted reading a stereotype-laden excerpt from her book, capturing the audience's acclaim but Monk's disapproval.

Monk, feeling frustrated by the industry's demands for "a black book," decides to challenge this norm. He counters with his own satirical creation under a pseudonym, aiming to expose the industry's hypocrisy. However, his plan takes an unexpected turn when his satirical book, meant to ridicule stereotypical narratives, gains popularity and becomes a bestseller.

This twist plunges Monk into a moral quandary. His attempt to critique the industry becomes a hit for the very reasons he sought to mock, leading him to question his integrity and the success it brings. The trailer skillfully weaves these themes, highlighting the tension between true artistic expression and conforming to market demands.

American Fiction is set to offer a layered, thought-provoking critique of the literary world's stereotypes, underpinned by powerful performances and an engaging plot. Monk's journey, from creating a mockingly stereotypical book to confronting its unexpected success, promises a deep exploration of the complexities and ironies of the publishing industry.

Movies Like 'American Fiction' You Can Watch Right Now

Rustin (2023)

Rustin, the latest cinematic venture from the acclaimed George C. Wolfe, delves into the life of Bayard Rustin, a pivotal yet often overlooked figure in the Civil Rights Movement. This biopic, featuring the versatile Colman Domingo, promises a deep dive into Rustin's journey as an openly gay Black Civil Rights leader who was instrumental in organizing the historic 1963 March on Washington.

Bayard Rustin, a strategist and activist par excellence, navigated a world rife with societal challenges. His unapologetic stance on his identity, beliefs, and love life set him apart in an era brimming with resistance. Wolfe's directorial prowess, combined with Domingo's nuanced portrayal, aims to bring Rustin's story to the forefront, paying tribute to his indomitable spirit. The film contextualizes Rustin's contributions alongside other stalwarts like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, exploring his role in shaping pivotal moments of the movement.

Rustin isn't just a biographical retelling; it's a tribute to a man who dared to dream of equality and justice, inspiring generations in his march toward freedom. As Domingo takes on his first leading role in a feature film, audiences can expect a compelling narrative that illuminates a vital chapter in the history of civil rights.

Watch on Netflix

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Joe Talbot's The Last Black Man in San Francisco tells a story that resonates with many of us. It's about Jimmie Fails' quest to get back his grandfather's Victorian house in a city that's changing rapidly. But this film is more than just a tale of urban transformation. It delves into the heart of what it means to belong somewhere and how we grapple with our identity in the midst of change.

Jimmie, portrayed by Fails himself, is a skater with a burning mission, while his best friend Mont, played by Jonathan Majors, is the thinker, constantly observing and interpreting their surroundings. Together, they navigate a San Francisco that's as much a part of the story as they are.

Talbot captures the bittersweet feelings we all have about our hometowns - those mixtures of love, nostalgia, and sometimes disappointment as we watch them evolve, sometimes into places we barely recognize. The Last Black Man in San Francisco is a film that talks to anyone who has seen their home change and struggled with the emotions that come with it. It's a film about how our roots and friendships help us deal with these shifts, a heartfelt story of the places we call home and the strong connections that remain, no matter what changes around us.

Watch on Netflix

Causeway (2022)

Jennifer Lawrence, in a role that peels away her usual Hollywood sheen, stars in Causeway, an intimate portrayal of a soldier's return to civilian life. As Lynsey, a military engineer grappling with a severe brain injury from her time in Afghanistan, Lawrence brings a stripped-back, nuanced performance that captures the dissonance between the military and civilian worlds. The film, directed by Lila Neugebauer in her feature debut, doesn't lean on melodrama; instead, it offers a raw, realistic look at the struggle to adapt and heal.

Neugebauer, with her roots in theater, crafts the narrative with a muted naturalism that’s rare in contemporary cinema. The film doesn't rush through Lynsey's journey; every step, every regained memory is a battle. It's a story told in silence and small victories, with Lawrence donning the attire of a woman in a quiet fight to find her place again.

Enter James, played by Brian Tyree Henry, another soldier wrestling with his past. Their companionship unfolds with a gentle urgency, as they find solace in shared experiences. Causeway isn’t just a story about soldiers returning home; it’s an exploration of trauma, friendship, and the unspoken bonds that form in the wake of shared adversity. This film is an understated yet powerful exploration of the human spirit's resilience, anchored by performances that resonate with authenticity.

Watch on Apple TV+