Season 10 of the anthology series is airing both on cable and on streaming.

American Horror Story is the most successful horror tv franchise since The Twilight Zone. It’s not as ubiquitously revered, and it never presented record-breaking numbers The Walking Dead did, but its fans are just as ravenous, and as critical, as any horror television franchise. It managed to nab 16 primetime Emmy awards over ten years and has featured a kaleidoscope of familiar faces from film and television throughout its tenure. AHS is celebrated for its persistent evolution, its commitment to recycling cherished cast members across all seasons, and its genre-blending brand of soap opera horror.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy’s body of work isn’t celebrated for its subtlety, it’s celebrated for its style. Larger than life characters like Dr. Christian Troy (Julian McMahon) from his first FX hit Nip/Tuck and Jane Lynch’s scene-stealing Sue Sylvester from the late 2000s broadcast behemoth Glee are simply a couple of examples of the iconic characters he’s had a hand in creating in the years leading up to American Horror Story. 2021 is a special year for the series because it’s its 10 year anniversary and also because American Horror Story Season 10 debuts following the conclusion of the first season of American Horror Stories—a new anthology series set in the disturbing, haunted world of American Horror Story.

If you're wondering how to watch Season 10, where it's streaming, or when to expect new episodes, we've got you covered with our handy guide below.

American Horror Story: Double Feature debuted on August 25th with its first two episodes, "Cape Fear" and "Pale". The following episodes are scheduled to roll out on a weekly basis, with "Thirst" debuting on September 1 and "Blood Buffet" on September 8.

Is American Horror Story Season 10 Still on FX?

American Horror Story: Double Feature debuted with episode one titled, “Cape Fear,” on Wednesday on August 25 at 10 pm ET on FX. A new episode will arrive each Wednesday until the season finale on October 27. “Red Tide,” should wrap by September 22 before the second half of the double feature, “Death Valley,” begins on Wednesday, September 29.

Is American Horror Story Season 10 Streaming?

New episodes of American Horror Story: Double Feature will arrive on Hulu thanks to the FX on Hulu partnership that brought American Horror Stories to the streaming service over the summer. Each new episode will arrive on Hulu the day after it airs—so every Thursday starting on August 26 until Thursday, October 28.

Hulu is still home to every season of American Horror Story, but the show is also streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video— although they don't have Season 10 yet, you can stream American Horror Story Seasons 1-9 on Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu right now.

Fans can also find the seven-episode season of the all-new American Horror Stories anthology program exclusively on Hulu.

The new season of American Crime Story, a drama series executive produced by AHS creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk based on infamous true crime cases, titled American Crime Story: Impeachment about the impeachment of President Bill Clinton is set to air on September 7, 2021, on FX.

For more on American Horror Story, check out Collider’s recent interviews with Dylan McDermott on reprising his role as Dr. Harmon 10 years after season one aired, or with John Carroll Lynch talking about his appearances in American Horror Stories and David Fincher’s Zodiac.

What Is American Horror Story Season 10 About?

American Horror Story’s tenth season is titled American Horror Story: Double Feature. American Horror Story: Double Feature is a two-part season depicting two different storylines across 10 episodes. Part one, called “Red Tide,” received a trailer recently. It reveals returning cast members Finn Whitrock, Lily Rabe, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Dennis O’Hare, Frances Conroy, and more. “Red Tide,” represents the first half of the tale of two stories—one by sea and one by land. Season 10 received a fictional radio broadcast uploaded to YouTube titled KPCD 666 Cape Radio: Chapter 1 that characterizes the town of Provincetown, Massachusetts, the setting for the first half of the double feature season. It also introduces characters through phone calls and unrelated narrative segments. A new radio episode releases each day leading up to the season premiere of American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Here's the official logline:

In American Horror Story: Double Feature, a struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.

