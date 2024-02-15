Since its first episode in 2002, American Idol has been a star maker. From Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood, the singing competition is responsible for some major careers. Not only has Idol had its fair share of fruitful winners, but it was one of the first reality shows to prove that coming in first doesn't always mean you find the most success. Contestant Jennifer Hudson went on to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Dreamgirls; Adam Lambert is now the lead singer of the epic rock band, Queen; Tori Kelly, who was labeled by then-judge Simon Cowell as "annoying," and didn't make it far in the competition has won multiple Grammy Awards and is returning in Season 22 to be a mentor in the Hawaii episode, which is now a staple location on the show.

Over its 12 years on the air, American Idol has changed quite a bit, from its panel of judges (originally comprised of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson), to its network (originally on FOX before it was picked up by ABC), but one thing has remained the same: its host, Ryan Seacrest. While Season 1 was hosted by Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman, Seacrest has been the solo judge since Season 2, and his career has flourished. He has been hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve for the past 18 years; his radio show on Los Angeles' KIIS FM has been going strong for almost two decades; and he was the host of Live With Kelly and Ryan for six years. Season 22 will have Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan return as the judges.

While most information about upcoming reality TV seasons is always kept under wraps, American Idol has revealed that, in addition to guest Tori Kelly, we can expect to see singer Jelly Roll, who was nominated at the 2024 Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo Performance, as a mentor as well. In addition to revealing its mentors, Season 22 has also released an audition on YouTube from the upcoming premiere, keeping its tradition of highlighting the complicated backstories of its contestants. To find out how to watch the new season, check out the information below.

American Idol Twelve American finalists (six men and six women) compete in a singing contest. Release Date June 11, 2002 Creator Simon Fuller Cast Carrie Underwood , Fantasia , Jennifer Hudson , Clay Aiken , Chris Daughtry Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 22 Studio Fox

When Does 'American Idol' Season 22' Premiere?

Image via ABC.

American Idol premieres on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 8 pm Eastern on ABC.

Will 'American Idol' Season 22 Be On Streaming?

Image via ABC

Episodes of American Idol will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air on ABC. Hulu's subscriptions begin at $7.99/month and go up to $17.99/month depending on the plan.

Watch on Hulu

Watch The Trailer For 'American Idol' Season 22

The teaser for Season 22 of American Idol is a fun one, paying homage to The Wizard of Oz, with the judges taking on the film's iconic lead roles. In the preview, we see Perry as Dorothy, Richie as the Cowardly Lion, Bryant as the Scarecrow, and Seacrest as the Tin Man. Check out the clip above.

What Is The 'American Idol' Season 22 Episode Schedule?

Image via ABC

So far, only the season premiere of American Idol has been confirmed, with the first episode airing on February 18, 2024. The synopsis for the premiere, "Auditions," reads:

With help from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, viewers embark on a nationwide search across Los Angeles, Nashville, and the judges’ very own hometowns to find the next singing sensation. Ryan Seacrest hosts.

More Shows Like 'American Idol' You Can Watch Right Now

Singing competitions are always a good time. If you can't wait to watch the premiere of American Idol, check out these three fun options.

'The Voice' (2011-)

Based on the Dutch reality series The Voice of Holland, the American version of The Voice has had 24 seasons on NBC since its premiere in 2011. Contestants audition for superstar judges like Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, and Usher, but there's a twist: the judges' backs are turned, so they can only focus on the singer's voice. If the celebrity decides they want that voice on their team, they swivel their chair around and compete against any of their fellow judges who did the same. Once auditions are over, the judges become mentors to their team members, coaching them through each round of the competition until the finale. The Voice is an international sensation, with versions in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, and more. Hosted by Carson Daly, Season 25 of The Voice will have Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and country duo Dan + Shay in the coaching chairs.

Watch on Peacock

'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League' (2024-)

While its predecessor, America's Got Talent, has been on air since 2006, the show premiered the spin-off America's Got Talent: Fantasy League in January 2024. While the original series allows anyone to audition for its larger-than-life talent show, Fantasy League has the show's four judges bringing back their favorite acts from seasons past. Each judge has their own "team," and over the season, have the chance to steal acts from one another while giving that act, and themselves, a better chance at winning the whole show. Fantasy League brings its usual judges, comedian Howie Mandel, producer Simon Cowell, and model Heidi Klum while adding an old judge, Spice Girls member, Mel B., back to the table in place of usual judge Sofía Vergara. With returning fan favorites like V. Unbeatable, Aidan Bryant, and Sofie Dossi, the competition has been fierce. The season is still airing every Monday on NBC, with episodes available the next day on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock

'The Masked Singer' (2019-)

While The Masked Singer franchise had its start in South Korea, the American version of the show has been going strong since it premiered on Fox in 2019. The premise of the show sounds simple: contestants sing one-by-one in costume while the judges guess their identity; however, the extravagance of the costumes and the antics between the judges make the guessing game all the more intriguing. Alongside the show's judges, actor Ken Jeong, actress Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, singer Robin Thicke, and singer Nicole Scherzinger, viewers at home are encouraged to guess along with each performance. The fan involvement and week-to-week addition of clues has given The Masked Singer a home on the internet, as fans flock to message boards to give their best guesses as to what faces are behind the intricate costumes. Because the show airs multiple seasons per year, Season 11 will premiere in March 2024. With past contestants like Macy Gray, Wilson Philips, Jewel, and Donny Osmond, you really never know who is going to appear when their mask is removed.

Watch on Hulu