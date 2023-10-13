In the history of the Cannes Film Festival, the highest prize in the main competition, the Palme d’Or, has only been given to three women directors: Jane Campion, Julia Ducournau, and Justine Triet. For her film, Anatomy of a Fall, Triet received rave reviews and it became clear days before the ceremony and with many more movies to go that there could really only be one winner. Anatomy of a Fall centers on a family whose life is turned upside down when the patriarch, Samuel, is found dead outside their remote house in the mountains, and his wife Sandra becomes the prime suspect. A year after the events, their visually impaired son Daniel attends his mother’s trial and witnesses a dissection of his parents’ messy relationship. Was this an unfortunate accident or his his mother an unfeeling accident?

With lots of talk about Triet and the film’s star Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall is set to become a major player this awards season. For anybody who can’t wait to see this nail-biting courtroom drama, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this Palme d’Or winner.

Anatomy of a Fall Release Date August 23, 2023 Director Justine Triet Cast Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis Rating R Runtime 150 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller Writers Justine Triet, Arthur Harari Production Company Les Films Pelléas, Les Films de Pierre, France 2 Cinéma

Anatomy of a Fall previously premiered at the 2023 Cannes International Film Festival on May 21, 2023. It will be released in the United States by Neon on October 13, 2023.

Find Showtimes for Anatomy of a Fall

You can use the links below to find showtimes for Anatomy of a Fall at a theater near you.

RELATED: 'Anatomy of a Fall' Review: Justine Triet Weaves a Twisted True Crime Family Drama | Cannes 2023

When Will Anatomy of a Fall Be Released on Streaming?

Image via NEON

Unfortunately, Anatomy of a Fall will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on when it will end up on streaming.

However, Neon and Hulu signed a streaming deal in April 2017. Under the terms of the deal, Neon’s future titles will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu after their theatrical release. You can get a subscription starting at $6.99 a month.

When Will Anatomy of a Fall Be Released on DVD and Blu-ray?

Since Anatomy of a Fall is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it is highly likely that it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when Neon will release the DVD but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release.

Watch the Trailer for Anatomy of a Fall

A trailer for Anatomy of a Fall was released on August 17th. The trailer opens with Daniel, the family’s young son being gently awoken by his mother who is desperately trying to reassure him that she is no monster. As the events of the story begin to unfold, we see how this tragic accident is anything but simple and how the inner workings of a marriage can go on trial. As lawyers and policemen begin insisting that Sandra be as precise as possible, it becomes clear that the truth is not so simple and this death offers more questions than answers.

More Movies Like Anatomy of a Fall

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this courtroom drama, check out these three other films that focus on the disastrous ends that can come from familial or marital problems

Saint Omer - Another French courtroom drama, this movie slowly but surely creeps under your skin with its realistic and disturbing storytelling. One of the best films of 2022, Saint Omer centers around a novelist who decides to attend the trial of an immigrant woman who is accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by leaving her by the ocean in northern France. Though the accused seems alien to her at first, as the trial goes on she begins to think deeply about her own family history and doubts about motherhood. Featuring incredible performances from its two lead performers, Kayije Kagame and Guslagie Malanda turn this Alice Diop character study into a masterpiece.

Watch on Hulu

Anatomy of a Murder - Most people may recognize Jimmy Stewart for his roles as the morally just heroes in movies like It’s A Wonderful Life, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and The Philadelphia Story. However, his best role comes in Anatomy of a Murder, a movie whose release was controversial due to its frank discussion of rape and murder. In Anatomy of a Murder, Stewart plays defense attorney Paul Biegler who takes on the case of Army Lt. Manion, a man who murdered a local innkeeper after his wife claimed that he raped her. Over the course of the trial, Biegler learns more about Manion’s marital dynamic and the victim’s mysterious business partner. At this point in his career, director Otto Preminger was no stranger to controversy, having made films about sex like The Moon is Blue and drug addiction with The Man with the Golden Arm, so it’s no surprise that this final product is precise and unsettling.

Rent on Prime Video

Gone Girl - It’s hard to imagine a better performance in a movie that didn’t win an Oscar. In Gone Girl, Rosamund Pike delivers such a bone-chilling performance that it may even color your perception of her as the sweet and lovable Jane in Pride & Prejudice. Gone Girl begins when Nick Dunne discovers his wife missing on their wedding anniversary. As cops arrive and the search begins, more and more people begin to suspect him of murdering his wife, Amy until it is revealed that the image of the doting but frightened wife that she has cultivated is much more complicated.

Streaming on Max