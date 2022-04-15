Anatomy of a Scandal is a British anthology series set in a world full of power and privilege, with Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend starring in the first season. The drama series is based on the international bestseller of the same name written by Sarah Vaughan, an ex-journalist who reportedly drew on her personal experience working as a courtroom reporter and political correspondent to write the novel. Season 1 focuses on the high-profile marriage of Sophie and James, whose lives begin spiraling out of control when scandalous secrets are uncovered.

Anatomy of a Scandal has been co-created by David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson, both of whom bring extensive experience and stellar credentials of working on numerous successful television shows over the years. Some of Kelley's recent hits include Big Little Lies, Big Sky, and Nine Perfect Strangers. Gibson has also worked on numerous hit shows, including House of Cards and The Americans. S.J. Clarkson, who directed episodes of Jessica Jones, Succession, and Orange Is the New Black, is also involved with the anthology series. The show also features an impressive lineup of talented British actors, including Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, Michelle Dockery, Naomi Scott, Josette Simon, and Ben Radcliffe. Here's how you can watch the series.

Watch the Anatomy of a Scandal Trailer

The trailer offers a sneak peek at what to expect from the first season of this thrilling courtroom drama that looks like it could be coming straight from a UK tabloid.

Anatomy of a Scandal premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2022. The show was first announced in May 2020 and began filming in October of the same year, continuing through February 2021. Anatomy of a Scandal is a Netflix Original, so it'll be available exclusively on the streaming service.

How Many Episodes Does Anatomy of a Scandal Have?

Anatomy of a Scandal features six episodes in the first season, with subsequent seasons expected to focus on a different public scandal, humanizing each of the characters and how the publicity of these scandals affects their lives and relationships. All episodes in Season 1 have been directed by S.J. Clarkson.

What Can We Expect From Anatomy of a Scandal Season 1?

The series revolves around the lives of the privileged few in the upper class of British politics. For the first season, we follow the lives of Sophie and James Whitehouse. James, a high-ranking Westminster politician, is thriving and looks set to continue his successful political career with the support of his wife and family. However, he may be about to lose his career and his family when he's accused of rape by an ex-lover.

The allegations are too much for his wife, Sophie, who believed her husband to be a good man. However, her belief in her husband, while strong initially, begins to waver as the truth starts to unravel, leaving her questioning her marriage and the events that led up to this point.

As the series progresses, it leaves not only the audience questioning who is the one lying but also the characters themselves, particularly Sophie. Will the marriage survive the pressure of such a public scandal, and will Sophie ever learn the truth about what happened between her husband and his former colleague? This drama offers plenty of flashback sequences to discover more about the characters, including the lead barrister, who has her own reasons to prove James guilty.

More Shows Like Anatomy of a Scandal That You Can Watch Now

If you're interested in finding shows that focus on high drama, political intrigue, and scandals, there's plenty on offer to keep you entertained:

A Very English Scandal: This British television comedy-drama series is based on John Preston's novel, A Very English Scandal. The plot focuses on the real-life Jeremy Thorpe scandal of the 1970s. This political sex scandal ended the political career of Jeremy Thorpe, who was the leader of the Liberal Party at the time. It covers the 15 years leading up to the scandal, so viewers can understand the relationship between Thorpe and his ex-lover and stars Hugh Grant, Ben Whishaw, and Monica Dolan.

The Undoing: The Undoing is an American mystery thriller miniseries based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Like Anatomy of a Scandal, it was produced by David E. Kelley. The series starred Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant and was the most-watched show on HBO in 2020. The Undoing focuses on Grace Fraser, a therapist, and her husband Jonathan, whose young son attends an elite private school in New York City. When a woman is brutally murdered, Grace and Jonathan's lives are thrust into the spotlight, leaving Grace to question her once blessed life.

The Affair: The Affair is a US drama series that lasted for five seasons. Starring Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Joshua Jackson and Maura Tierney, it explores the various emotions and consequences of extramarital affairs. Each episode usually depicts the point of view of two different characters, providing a different perspective for audiences to grapple with. It received critical acclaim and won several Golden Globe Awards.

Pieces Of Her: This American thriller drama series is based on the novel Pieces of Her by well-known author Karin Slaughter. It follows the story of Andy (Bella Heathcote) and her mother, Laura (Toni Colette), who are involved in a mass shooting at their local diner, in which Laura becomes an instant hero. However, due to the media attention, figures from Laura's past emerge, leading Andy to question everything she knows about her mother.

Liar: A British psychological thriller created by Harry and Jack Williams,this series focuses on schoolteacher Laura (Joanne Froggatt), who is newly single. She's set up on a date with Andrew (Ioan Gruffudd), a recently widowed, renowned surgeon. While there's an initial attraction between the two, Laura accuses Andrew of rape the day after their date. The series spirals into a tale of deception, power, and intrigue, leaving viewers to wonder who is telling the truth and who is the liar.

