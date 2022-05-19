Entering the world of music, fame, and fortune is tough for some, but not if ambiguity, an abundance of determination, sex appeal, and an underestimated sense of business savviness are on your side.

Peacock’s biographical scripted drama titled Angelyne follows the almost unbelievable rise and success of Angelyne, an aspirational Los Angeles socialite, known for being famous. Though set in the 1980s, at the rise of Angelyne’s celebrity, this miniseries explores the fascinating role of influencer culture in our lives, before social media had anything to do with it. Angelyne used her image in a way that benefitted her, making her a figure recognized by society and causing a controversial splash.

It was star and executive producer, Emmy Rossum’s (Shameless) vision, to explore the power and strength of Angelyne and her image, that was originally fascinating to her as a child. Rossum went on to explain in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Angelyne, the person and the show, aims to question the idea of identity and the ability to really know everything about someone when our perceptions and lived experiences are all so different.

This series attempts to show us a version of how Angelyne’s life and fame may have happened, while also encouraging audiences to recognize that they will never be able to have the full or ‘true’ story without having lived through it themselves.

According to Peacock:

“ANGELYNE, Peacock’s limited series about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne, starring Emmy Rossum.”

Part of Angelyne’s appeal to the public was both her Barbie-esque aesthetic, complete with matching pink Corvette and teased blonde hair, mixed with the little information audiences actually knew about the real person behind the veneer. Throughout the height of her fame in the 80s and 90s, Angelyne remained a complete mystery to audiences, with no one knowing her real name or life story beyond what she wanted them to know.

Fast-forward 30 years to 2017 and a Hollywood Reporter expose came out claiming the uncovering of the mystery surrounding who she was before she became Angelyne, including her family life and the path that led to her becoming an LA sensation. Angelyne’s strength of will and determination as well as mixed audience perception of her is what Peacock’s original series is about.

Indicative of how long Angelyne has been in the works for, back in 2020, audiences were graced with a teaser, planting the seed of excitement for the upcoming show, by either reminding audiences of or introducing them, to Angelyne.

With a confirmed release date, Peacock released a full trailer that provides audiences with a larger insight into the tone and general storyline of the miniseries.

Based on the trailer, audiences are made well aware, that Angelyne was known for existing in people’s minds, no matter what they thought of her, simply because she placed herself there. She wanted to be known and made it happen, but not without her own difficulties and personal struggles along the way.

For US Audiences, Where is Angelyne Available to Stream Online?

As a Peacock original miniseries, Angelyne is only available to stream through the Peacock platform itself, to its US-based subscribers. While there is a free tier to the streaming service, it won't have access to the entire series. In order to watch Angelyne on Peacock, you'll need to subscribe to one of the service's two paid tiers. The ad-supported Premium tier costs $4.99 a month, while the ad-free Plus tier costs $9.99 a month.

Where Is Angelyne Available to Stream Outside the US?

For viewers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Italy, Peacock is available to audiences with access to Sky and NOW for no extra fee.

Unfortunately, for customers outside these countries, the Peacock platform itself is not currently available.

However, before you start to lose hope, Peacock shows may be accessible through other platforms, depending on your country, resulting from international streaming rights and contracts. Best to keep an eye out for any new releases on streaming platforms in your country, that might have access to it!

What Are Some Other Shows Like Angelyne?

Pam & Tommy - Also in the scripted dramatic biopic genre is the Hulu original Pam & Tommy. This miniseries stars Lily James (Cinderella), as Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson, and Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Tommy Lee, the drummer for Mötley Crüe. Pam & Tommy focus on the whirlwind romance story between Pamela Anderson and her relationship with Tommy Lee that led to their marriage very shortly after meeting each other. After being treated poorly and underpaid by Lee, a renovation worker, played by Seth Rogen, decides to take matters into his own hands and break into Lee’s mansion to steal his safe hidden in the garage. The show takes an even more dramatic turn when inside the safe, a sex tape the newlyweds made privately on their honeymoon is found. Seeing a golden-ticket opportunity, the tape is sold online, and the video goes viral. Similar to Angelyne, this show provides an insight into a moment in time, when audiences only had access to one side of the narrative, whatever was being published by the media. Making shows like this particularly interesting is that the media rarely had access to the truth surrounding the people being affected and the personal relationships behind them.

Pam & Tommy is available to stream on Hulu.

Shameless - If you’re interested in watching Emmy Rossum in her most acclaimed work, Shameless is a great place to start. While Rossum has an extensive career, she is most widely known for playing Fiona Gallagher in the North American adaptation of the UK show. Created by Paul Abott and John Wells, the series follows the Gallagher family, headed by Frank, played by William H. Macy, as they muddle through their dysfunctional, criminally-minded, and oddly patriotic family life. With 11 seasons full of drama, Shameless is likely to keep you entertained for a long time.

Shameless is available to stream on Netflix.

