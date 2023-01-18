Now that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to an emotional close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel fans everywhere have the midpoint of the Infinity Saga to look forward to with Phase 5. Projects like Wakanda Forever and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) have certainly set a high bar for the follow-up Phase to reach, but already it appears to be an extremely exciting line-up of movies and shows. Within only a few years, we're set to see the conclusion of one of Marvel's biggest success stories with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), the first-ever follow-up season for a Disney+ Marvel series with Loki Season 2 (2023), the long-awaited return of Charlie Cox as the Man Without Fear in Daredevil: Born Again (2024), and many more. Of course, every phase of the MCU needs to start somewhere, and for Phase 5, things will be getting off to a small start (literally).

That's because the first film of Phase 5 will be none other than Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), the third film following thief-turned-superhero Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his partner in stopping crime Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lily), in what will simultaneously be their biggest and smallest adventure yet. Following his integral role in bringing back half of the universe in Avengers: Endgame, Scott has been enjoying to perks of being a beloved hero (even though he sometimes gets mistaken for Spider-Man), but not everything is sunshine and roses as he struggles to connect with his now teenage daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton). When she creates a device to communicate with the fabled Quantum Realm, Cassie, Scott, Hope, as well as Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) are sucked into the mysterious microscopic dimension, where they will come face-to-face with a threat to the Marvel Universe that may even rival Thanos (Josh Brolin) himself.

The bite-sized start to the latest generation of the MCU is surely one of the most anticipated films of 2023, so to get completely prepped and ready for the former Baskin-Robbins employee's latest story, here is exactly how to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania when it premieres.

Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Streaming or in Theaters?

Like both of its prequels and the many MCU movies that came before it, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will only be available in theaters once it premieres in mid-February. If you're willing to wait a bit to see the next chapter in the Infinity Saga, the third Ant-Man film will almost certainly be available on Disney+. Typically, prior recent MCU theatrical releases have made their way onto the Disney streamer roughly a month and a half to two months after their theatrical premiere, and it's expected that Quantumania will follow the same release plan.

For those who don't yet have a subscription to the one-stop shop for nearly all things Marvel, you'll want to act fast if you want a cheaper subscription option. If you purchase a yearly subscription before December 7th, you'll be able to pay for full access to Disney+ for $7.99 USD per month at a one-time annual fee of $79.99 USD for the year. Starting December 8th, Disney+ will have a new price point of $10.99 USD per month at $120.99 USD per year. Additional bundle options include Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu with or without ads at an additional $6.00 USD per month and $12.00 USD per month respectively.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Showtimes:

As of January 16th, tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have gone on sale. If you'd like to get ahead of the curve and buy your tickets ahead of the film's mid-February release, you can visit ticketing websites like Fandango or the site for your local cineplex to purchase them. Do that, and you'll be all set to see the start of the MCU's Phase 5 on the big screen!

Marvel fans everywhere can see Scott, Hope, and the rest of the gang enter the Quantum Realm once Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on Friday, February 17th, 2023.

Watch the Trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The first footage of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shows Scott Lang living life to the fullest for the first time in...well, ever. After being a struggling convicted felon in the first film and a fugitive under house arrest in the second, he's walking down the streets of San Francisco as a hero that's being recognized by most he walks past. Things take a turn for the worst when Cassie is showing off her quantum-based invention, capable of sending a signal down to the realm which is shocks and horrifies Janet. Thus, the family is sucked into the mysterious realm, with Scott and Cassie on one side of it and Hope and her parents on the other, each of them encountering a diverse array of environments and a large selection of fantastical creatures. Turns out that Janet was not the sole inhabitant of this microscopic realm and there are actually entire civilizations present here, including an old rival of Janet's in Krylar (Bill Murray) as well as the most dangerous foe of all and apparent main villain of the latest saga, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

What Is the Plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

The official synopsis for the next chapter in the cinematic Marvel saga reads as follows:

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

The synopsis conveniently leaves out the arrival of Kang, who is a villain so important that the next film in the Avengers series is named after him in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025). If Jonathan Majors looks familiar, that's because we've seen his face before in the season one finale of Loki, when the actor played the shadowy He Who Remains. Kang isn't technically the same character, but a Variant from another timeline where the figure used his phenomenal cosmic power to conquer the multiverse, and the events of Loki have now set the terrifying villain free. Another major Marvel villain set to appear is M.O.D.O.K., who we haven't seen in the trailer yet, but has a variety of theories and rumors regarding who will be playing the big-headed robotic super genius.

Are the Previous Ant-Man Films Available on Disney+?

Image via Marvel Studios

Scott Lang's entire MCU story from start to finish is available to watch on Disney+, making it a must for anyone who considers themselves an Ant-Man super-fan. This includes Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), and Avengers: Endgame, all of which are available to stream on the platform.

